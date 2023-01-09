Read full article on original website
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
wgxa.tv
Investigators say Shot Spotter registered 15 shots at location where teen was found dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The night before the body of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts was found, a Shot Spotter alert registered 15 rounds being fired on the road where the body was found. In documents obtained from the Sheriff's Office by WGXA, an investigator states that while on the way to...
wgxa.tv
Five arrested for Lake Wildwood burglary
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men are in jail following the burglary of a Lake Wildwood home. On Tuesday morning, Bibb County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at a home on Greentree Parkway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies that a couple of men went into the home and possibly stole some things. The caller gave a description of the men and said that they took off in a burgundy truck that had a few more men in it.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old also charged with growing pot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have emerged following the arrest of 57-year-old Algie Bryant in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts. According to court documents, deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation during the course of helping with the homicide investigation. Two booths containing lights, humidifiers, fans,...
wgxa.tv
71-year-old woman missing from Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a 71-year-old woman who's family says hasn't been heard from in some time. Harriet Elaine Walker lives on Bloomfield Road and her family says she used to live on Peake Road before that. Ms. Walker...
South Macon residents propose solutions for stopping crime after 57-year-old man shoots teen
MACON, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Macon teen Tuesday is now being held without bond. The death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts follows a string of teen shootings across Bibb County. The story of crime in neighborhoods is one told far too often, but after a 15-year-old...
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.
Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
41nbc.com
Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods. The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Do you know where this person or these vehicles are?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and vehicles involved in burglaries. In a Media Release, the sheriff's office said that the suspects and vehicles seen below were involved in a burglary on November 16, 2022, around 9:00 P.M. The sedan and U-Haul have...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Deputies investigating trailer theft
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a trailer. Deputies are in search of a white 2016 utility refrigerated- semi-trailer that was stolen from the Southbound M/P 179 Rest Area in Monroe County. The trailer was parked in the trucking area on...
wgxa.tv
Escaped Peach County inmate captured
UPDATE (6:43 P.M.) -- Sheriff Deese reported that Shelter has been caught and is being transported back to Peach County LEC. Details forthcoming when made available. Keep up with our breaking stories the on air, web, and online. -- PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Peach County deputies are investigating a...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies asking for help finding missing Macon man
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking the community for its help in finding a missing man. 81-year-old Frederick Barber, a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue silk t-shirt. He is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
wgxa.tv
Ongoing Investigation: BSO makes an arrest in death of 15-year-old found on Houston Avenue
UPDATE: (10:41 P.M.) -- Investigators of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a person in connection with the death of 15-year-old Aston Roberts. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant as the suspect in connection with Robert’s death. Bryant was taken to the Investigations...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
