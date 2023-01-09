ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KATU.com

Congressman hopes new House committee assignments will bolster different GOP voices

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Florida congressman says the new GOP-led house is committed to holding the federal government accountable, curtailing reckless spending and uprooting government waste, fraud and abuse. Rep. Byron Donalds joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Wednesday morning. Donalds first spoke about the Federal Aviation Administration...
FLORIDA STATE
MyNorthwest

Joe Kent announces 2024 House campaign against ‘woke extremist’

Joe Kent, following his defeat to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, has announced he will run for the House seat once more in 2024. Democratic candidate and auto shop owner Marie Gluesenkamp Perez recently defeated Kent in the 2022 House election by a margin of 50.4% to 45.6%, or about 2,629 votes. The Seattle Times called Perez’ victory “perhaps the most stunning political upset in the country this year.”
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX8 News

‘We made progress’: North Carolina Sen. Tillis speaks after visiting border alongside Democrats, Republicans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) wants to be clear about what he is trying to accomplish in addressing what he sees as “the biggest threat to national security of our time:” undocumented immigrants crossing the border. Tillis said the discussions he has had recently with members of the Senate on a bipartisan […]
ARIZONA STATE
KATU.com

Could 4-day workweeks become more prominent in US?

The idea of a four-day workweek is gaining steam in the United States, and some companies have already made the shift. With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the workplace for so many white-collar companies, some people think taking an extra day off isn't much of a leap. According to research from...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy