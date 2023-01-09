ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO to retire from RWJBarnabas hospital

Gary Horan is retiring as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. Mr. Horan will retire April 14, after more than 20 years with Trinitas Regional, according to a Jan. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Horan has...
