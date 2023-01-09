ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery

As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's what Kevin Warren says about joining Bears

Kevin Warren is the new CEO/President of the Bears. He becomes the fifth president in franchise history, succeeding Ted Phillips after he announced his retirement from a 23-year run as president, and a 39-year stint with the organization. Here's what Warren had to say in the Bears' announcement about his...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick named to 1st-team All-Pro team

The NFL announced the 2022 All-Pro first and second-team rosters on Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers only got one name on either team and that is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. This is the third time in the last four years Fitzpatrick has been named an All-Pro since being traded to the Steelers. Fitzpatrick missed out in 2021, primarily because his role changed on the defense and he was relegated to being a run-stopper and wasn’t able to roam and make those splash plays in the passing game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL announces eight skills competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The NFL announced its competitions for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, and football is not the only sport on the schedule. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days in Las Vegas and include eight skills events. Along with flag football, top players from each conference will partake in some competitions that are more associated with field days. The conference with the most points at the end will be crowned the champion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson has 'all chips in' on Justin Fields

Since the beginning of Justin Fields' tenure with the Bears, some pundits and outsiders aren't sold on whether or not he can be the franchise signal caller. On Thursday, cornerback Jaylon Johnson made his stance clear on the Parkins & Spiegel show on 670 the Score. Johnson not only sides...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more

Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone. This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars, along with a few up-and-comers. Between actual games and fantasy showdowns, these players were capable of swinging a matchup on a single play.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Kevin Warren, new Bears president/CEO?

The Bears have found their new president/CEO. The Bears announced on Thursday that they hired Kevin Warren to lead the organization moving forward. Warren comes to the Bears with an extraordinary resumé and specific experience that should help the franchise with some of its bigger goals. He’s an attorney who began his law career in 1990 practicing sports law. He made the switch over to the NFL for the first time in 1997 when the Rams hired him as vice president of player programs/football legal counsel. Warren left the Rams to work for the Lions from 2001-2003, then worked at an international law firm from 2003-2005. Warren got back into the NFL in 2005, when he headed up the Vikings’ business affairs. Most recently Warren worked in college ball as the commissioner for the Big Ten Conference, and his leadership brought about monumental changes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy