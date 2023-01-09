Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery
As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL all-time passing yard leaders: Will anyone ever catch Brady?
Tom Brady continues to push off Father Time. Despite being 45 years old, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback eclipsed 4,000 yards passing for the sixth consecutive season in 2022. He ranked third in the NFL with 4,694 yards, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Brady isn’t chasing anyone on...
NFLPA reveals first ever Players’ All-Pro Team for 2022 season
Who do NFL players think are the best in the game? We now have an answer. The NFLPA revealed the inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The 29 players honored were voted on by only their peers. The Chiefs and 49ers were tied for the...
Here's what Kevin Warren says about joining Bears
Kevin Warren is the new CEO/President of the Bears. He becomes the fifth president in franchise history, succeeding Ted Phillips after he announced his retirement from a 23-year run as president, and a 39-year stint with the organization. Here's what Warren had to say in the Bears' announcement about his...
Cowboys coach shuns road playoff woes of past 30 years
Mike McCarthy says his team has "zero responsibility" for the Cowboys' road playoff woes of the last 30 years and that "this is about our opportunity."
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
Mahomes, Jefferson headline 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams
It’s time to recognize the NFL’s best players. The Associated Press revealed their 2022 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, just a few weeks before other major awards are handed out at the NFL Honors ceremony. The NFLPA revealed its own list of All-Pro Teams earlier this week for...
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick named to 1st-team All-Pro team
The NFL announced the 2022 All-Pro first and second-team rosters on Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers only got one name on either team and that is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. This is the third time in the last four years Fitzpatrick has been named an All-Pro since being traded to the Steelers. Fitzpatrick missed out in 2021, primarily because his role changed on the defense and he was relegated to being a run-stopper and wasn’t able to roam and make those splash plays in the passing game.
NFL announces eight skills competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL announced its competitions for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, and football is not the only sport on the schedule. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days in Las Vegas and include eight skills events. Along with flag football, top players from each conference will partake in some competitions that are more associated with field days. The conference with the most points at the end will be crowned the champion.
DHop trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR search
Every offseason, hope springs eternal for those NFL teams who fell short of the ultimate goal. This excitement is in overdrive for the Bears thanks to over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears have many holes to...
Poles 'not blinking' over Claypool trade despite low production
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, the Chase Claypool trade cost the Bears the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That's a steep price for 14 catches and 140 yards in seven games. But Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn't make the midseason deal with the...
Brian Flores interviews in Cleveland today, 'has a real good shot'
The Cleveland Browns interviewed Jim Schwartz for their opening at defensive coordinator yesterday, and now they are bringing in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores today. And according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “People I’ve talked to think Flores has a real good shot at Browns’ DC job.”
Jaylon Johnson has 'all chips in' on Justin Fields
Since the beginning of Justin Fields' tenure with the Bears, some pundits and outsiders aren't sold on whether or not he can be the franchise signal caller. On Thursday, cornerback Jaylon Johnson made his stance clear on the Parkins & Spiegel show on 670 the Score. Johnson not only sides...
2022 NFL touchdown leaders for passing, receiving, more
Whether it was through the air, on the ground or in the return game, these players spent the bulk of 2022 in the endzone. This season’s NFL touchdown leaders featured some of the league’s biggest stars, along with a few up-and-comers. Between actual games and fantasy showdowns, these players were capable of swinging a matchup on a single play.
Who is Kevin Warren, new Bears president/CEO?
The Bears have found their new president/CEO. The Bears announced on Thursday that they hired Kevin Warren to lead the organization moving forward. Warren comes to the Bears with an extraordinary resumé and specific experience that should help the franchise with some of its bigger goals. He’s an attorney who began his law career in 1990 practicing sports law. He made the switch over to the NFL for the first time in 1997 when the Rams hired him as vice president of player programs/football legal counsel. Warren left the Rams to work for the Lions from 2001-2003, then worked at an international law firm from 2003-2005. Warren got back into the NFL in 2005, when he headed up the Vikings’ business affairs. Most recently Warren worked in college ball as the commissioner for the Big Ten Conference, and his leadership brought about monumental changes.
