Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
Man hurt in shooting off Brook Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., someone called the 911 center after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to their home in the 900 block of Battery Avenue, the police department said.
