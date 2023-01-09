Read full article on original website
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Judge orders mediation process in Donovon Lynch settlement agreement: Court documents
NORFOLK, Va. — New federal court filings show a judge has ordered the scheduling of a "settlement conference" before a private mediator for all parties involved in the Donovon Lynch wrongful death settlement agreement. In 2021, a Virginia Beach Police Officer shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon at the Oceanfront.
Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
Virginia advocates, lawmakers push for gun violence prevention following Richneck school shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 6-year-old boy intentionally fired a gun in the middle of a Richneck Elementary classroom, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to address this problem on the General Assembly floor. "The situation that happened at Richneck and other situations that happen like this, there's...
MAKING A MARK: Mother of shooting victim leads nonprofit to combat gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Near the Portsmouth Fire Station on Effingham Street, a "Keep Portsmouth Beautiful" sign is posted along the sidewalk. Monica Atkins, a native of the city, said she and her team clean a stretch of the road several times a year. The effort is dedicated to her son, Antonio Atkins, who was shot just steps away from where the sign stands.
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
Details emerge on shootout with murder suspect that left Chesapeake deputy hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said one of his deputies remains in critical condition on Thursday. 55-year-old Scott Chambers works as an investigator for the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. Along with his team, he helps other jurisdictions arrest homicide suspects. Chambers was part...
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's right off of Ferrell Parkway in the Acredale area of the city. Police got...
Trial set for soldier suing Windsor police over violent stop
WINDSOR, Va. — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck, and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, is arguing to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions...
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Newport News to put metal detectors in all schools, officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All schools in Newport News will be getting metal detectors following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left a teacher critically hurt last Friday, school officials announced Thursday afternoon. School Board Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law made the announcement during a 4:30 p.m. press conference to...
6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A 6-year-old boy is accused of intentionally shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her...
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims call for justice
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several family members of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims say they are done waiting for answers from city leaders. They stood united outside of the municipal center's Building 2 on Tuesday morning, alongside former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Together, they are publicly...
Man hurt in shooting off Brook Avenue in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., someone called the 911 center after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to their home in the 900 block of Battery Avenue, the police department said.
Students hospitalized after eating THC gummies at Virginia Beach high school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at a Virginia Beach high school were hospitalized after eating THC gummies, a school spokesperson told 13News Now Thursday. A spokesperson with Tallwood High School said there were multiple reports of students eating THC gummies while on school property this week. She said while...
2 Windsor police officers accused of assaulting soldier during traffic stop face trial in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — More than two years after being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop, Army Lt. Caron Nazario is in Richmond suing two Windsor police officers for a combined $1 million dollars. The traffic stop, back in December 2020, sparked outrage and led to one officer getting fired...
Newport News police, school officials say 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher while she was instructing
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A coalition of Newport News police officers, school officials, and city lawmakers came together on Monday to speak about a case where a 6-year-old child is accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Tyner Drive around 2...
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman makes case for $400k severance pay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After being fired by Portsmouth City Council on January 3, former City Manager Tonya Chapman submitted a letter to city officials saying that information presented for her termination was false and that she still requests full severance pay. The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now...
Aaron Rouse claims victory in Virginia 7th District Special Election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Unofficial results are in for the Virginia 7th District Special Election -- and the projected winner is Aaron Rouse. “It means a lot to me to know the community I grew up with has my back, and I have theirs, and I’m looking forward to serving them in Richmond," Rouse said Tuesday night.
