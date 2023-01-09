Read full article on original website
8 CEOs' paths to healthcare
The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share one thing that piqued their interest in healthcare. Here are answers collected since March, in alphabetical order. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: I was attracted to healthcare as an industry...
AdventHealth regional CEO steps down
Mike Murrill is stepping down as president and CEO of the AdventHealth Southeast region and its Redmond, Ga., hospital. Mr. Murrill has helmed the Southeast region — which includes hospitals in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina — since June 2020. He was tapped to lead the Redmond hospital when AdventHealth acquired it that year, the health system told Becker's.
15 recent hospital, health system executive retirements
The following hospital and health system executives have announced plans to retire or retired at the end of 2022. 1. Gary Horan is retiring in April as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. 2. Kevin Slavin, president and...
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
HCA names CEO of Nashville hospital after leader exits for urgent care chain
Mark Miller was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., according to a Jan. 9 hospital Facebook post. Mr. Miller replaces Dustin Greene, who helmed the hospital since February 2020. Mr. Greene has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care, according to his LinkedIn page.
14 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health. 2. Claudia Eisenmann was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville. 3. Ije Akunyili, MD, was named...
Ascension postpones some elective surgeries at Milwaukee hospital
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee is postponing some nonurgent surgeries for 30 days, according to a staff memo obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Jan. 9 memo asked physicians and their teams to review all surgeries scheduled through Feb. 10 and delay any deemed nonurgent. "Ascension Columbia...
Alphabet's healthcare unit to sunset some projects, restructure leadership
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring leadership after the company announced it would layoff 15 percent of its staff, CNBC reported Jan. 11. Specifically, the healthcare unit will discontinue work on remote patient monitoring for...
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
11 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eleven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 5:. Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas facility, appointed has Ije Akunyili, MD, chief medical officer. Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, took on the role of vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Hardin in...
Wyoming hospital board member to step down mid-term
Scott Gibson has notified executives and board members with Jackson, Wyo.-based St. John's Health that he is resigning. In a Jan. 12 letter shared with Becker's, Mr. Gibson said he will resign when his replacement is selected by the board and sworn in, but no later than April 2. Mr....
Hospitals must scale to thrive, but many seeking partnerships just to survive
Hospitals and health systems need to scale to thrive in today's marketplace but with a tumultuous financial year in the rearview mirror and no immediate respite in site, many will pursue strategic partnerships as a way to stay afloat, according to a Jan. 9 report from KPMG. Most hospitals, challenged...
7 chief experience officers on patient experience initiatives that can't wait
Regardless of the crisis of the moment — be it a crushing nursing shortage or nonstop stream of patients with respiratory illnesses — hospitals that fail to keep a close eye on providing extraordinary patient experience will pay, one way or the other. Likely, community reputation will take...
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
AdventHealth's Epic install expenses hit $355M last year
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth continued efforts to implement Epic EHR across its system last year, and aims to finish the final two waves of go-lives in the first and third quarters of 2023. Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, touched on its One Epic journey to unify the health...
Jefferson Health reorganizing, executive job cuts coming
Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health plans to go from five divisions to three in an effort to flatten management and become more efficient, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Jan. 12. Under the new plan, Jefferson will group its wholly owned hospitals into the northern region, led by Brian Sweeney, BSN, RN, who currently...
CEO to retire from RWJBarnabas hospital
Gary Horan is retiring as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. Mr. Horan will retire April 14, after more than 20 years with Trinitas Regional, according to a Jan. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Horan has...
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
A painful downside of home care: Insufficient CLABSI surveillance
A new study led by researchers at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University suggests the rise in home healthcare services could come with dangerous consequences: an increase in central line-associated bloodstream infections, or CLABSIs. On Jan. 12, a study published in the American Journal of Infection Control uncovered many staff who perform...
Memorial Hermann invests in telenutrition company
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is investing an undisclosed amount in telenutrition company Foodsmart and is joining the company's Foodscript Network as a founding member. The Foodsmart platform works to help users make healthier food choices through a dietary assessment and meal planning. The platform is now accepting the Supplemental...
