NESN

Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023

What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Report

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have conducted their annual postseason meeting. According to team insider Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, coaching changes could be on the horizon as a result of this meeting. "Don’t expect a dog-and-pony show announcing firings or who’s coming in for an interview. ...
The Comeback

Mac Jones makes major move against Bill Belichick

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones attempted to go behind the back of head coach Bill Belichick to fix the team’s woeful offense, according to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment, said that Belichick made Jones “aware [that he knew of his move.]” That ended all Read more... The post Mac Jones makes major move against Bill Belichick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Changes Are Reportedly Coming For The Patriots

The New England Patriots are set to make some changes after they missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. That's unacceptable to both head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as they're determined to get this team back on track.  According to Tom Curran of NBC ...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New Context On Bill Belichick’s Coaching Plans

We’re starting to see a somewhat clearer picture of how Bill Belichick will go about fixing the New England Patriots offense. On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated Belichick’s end-of-season meeting with team owner Robert Kraft resulted in the two being on the same page about making changes to the offense’s coaching structure. What form those changes take — will Bill O’Brien replace Matt Patricia? is Kliff Kingsbury an option? — remains to be seen, but it appears Belichick will not run it back with the same group that created an anemic mess in 2022.
The Comeback

Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed

Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

