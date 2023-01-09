ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Police: Texas murder suspects wanted to put their victim ‘out of his misery’

By Dean Wetherbee
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWuoF_0k8tXZOr00

Waco (FOX 44) — Arrest affidavits show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased.

Waco Police received a missing person report for Wilcox on December 29th, 2022. The next day, a homeless woman found his cell phone and turned it in at a convenience store.

Detectives also learned that Wilcox had not visited his gym for ten days, which they were told was highly unusual for him, even in the middle of the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqbyX_0k8tXZOr00
Stanley Wilcox. (Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

Officers went to Wilcox’s house on Garrett Avenue and spoke with the three people who shared the home with him: 18-year-old James Keylan Willis, 19-year-old Brandon Xavier, and 18-year-old Heavyn Hamilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTM0X_0k8tXZOr00
James Keylan Willis
Brandon Xavier Stephens

According to the affidavit, Willis told investigators that Wilcox left the home around Christmas Eve, without his car. Willis reportedly allowed investigators in the home and they noticed that Wilcox’s ID and debit card were in the living room.

Investigators also noticed a car spare tire left next to the front porch of the home. According to the affidavit, Willis said he emptied the back of a white 2021 Ford Escape with North Carolina license plates so he could load up camping equipment. Investigators also found tools, a knife, cleaning products, and Wilcox’s personal papers outside the vehicle.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Escape and say they discovered indications that someone had tried to clean up a large amount of blood in the trunk area.

During a search of the home on January 6th, 2023, detectives interviewed the three people. The affidavit states that Willis and Stephens admitted to shooting Wilcox, cleaning the crime scene, and dropping his body in a ravine near South 9th Street and the I-35 northbound access road.

In the affidavit, Willis and Stephens told investigators that they had gotten into a confrontation with Wilcox and he was shot. They reportedly told police that they decided to, “put him out of his misery” after the shooting.

Willis and Stephens both face charges of Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence. They are in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtoTZ_0k8tXZOr00
Heavyn Hamilton

Hamilton is accused of failing to report a felony. She has already bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
WACO, TX
KCEN

23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer. At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.
WEST, TX
Q92

Insane Viral Video Catches TX Inmate Escaping in Broad Daylight

A Killeen man was caught on video escaping from a jail transport van. A TikTok video blew up after user @ caught the moment, 41-year-old Timothy Chapelle, busted out of a jail van. As the jail transport van was waiting at a red light in Tyler, Texas, Chapelle allegedly kicked out the window of the van.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
CHINA SPRING, TX
KWTX

One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
HILL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation

WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash

WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Man dies after being hit by train in Marlin, police say

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Police Department says a man was killed after being hit by a train at the railroad tracks on Live Oak Street on Monday, Jan. 9 at about 5:23 p.m. According to authorities, the man was discovered on the ground beside the train by the Marlin Fire Department upon arrival.
MARLIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy