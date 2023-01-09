ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Hermann invests in telenutrition company

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is investing an undisclosed amount in telenutrition company Foodsmart and is joining the company's Foodscript Network as a founding member. The Foodsmart platform works to help users make healthier food choices through a dietary assessment and meal planning. The platform is now accepting the Supplemental...
COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%

HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Man loses so much weight that he is able to tie his shoe without holding his breath

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
Most credit card skimmers recovered in Houston, $50 million of fraud prevented

HOUSTON - A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas says it prevented nearly $50 million dollars of fraud in its first year. The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has been cracking down on credit card skimming and reports Houston is the hardest hit city, finding twice as many skimmers here than any other city in Texas.
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
Houston Community College reveals first two bachelor’s degree programs

Houston Community College will offer two new bachelor's degree programs starting in fall 2023. Students can obtain a four-year degree in Applied Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Applied Science in Healthcare Management. "We’re just excited about being able to offer these two degrees because we know that we’re...
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity readies for international convention

The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated are celebrating their 109th year with a week full of activities in Houston, which will culminate this July with their international convention. The Sigmas, who celebrated their International Founders Day on January 9th, will have a series of events to commemorate Founders...
