Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Memorial Hermann invests in telenutrition company
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is investing an undisclosed amount in telenutrition company Foodsmart and is joining the company's Foodscript Network as a founding member. The Foodsmart platform works to help users make healthier food choices through a dietary assessment and meal planning. The platform is now accepting the Supplemental...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Pride Disposal complaints reach BBB as some homeowners associations consider cutting ties over trash service
The Texas Pride Disposal complaints KPRC 2 viewers have been sharing all week are enough to fill a garbage can. Customers are even contacting the Better Business Bureau to investigate. Some frustrated homeowners are even saying they wish their Home Owner’s Associations would cut ties with the company and its...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
fox26houston.com
COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%
HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
Eggs are expensive right now. Here's how to save when shopping.
The price of eggs rose more than 49 percent from November 2021 to November 2022.
coveringkaty.com
Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy
KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
fox26houston.com
What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts
HOUSTON - Lawmakers have gathered in Austin for the legislative session and have an unprecedented challenge to contend with that is what to do with a huge number of excess tax dollars. State Comptroller Glen Hager, considered the Chief Financial Officer of Texas, reported a gigantic budget surplus that’s far...
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
KHOU
Man loses so much weight that he is able to tie his shoe without holding his breath
HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
fox26houston.com
Most credit card skimmers recovered in Houston, $50 million of fraud prevented
HOUSTON - A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas says it prevented nearly $50 million dollars of fraud in its first year. The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has been cracking down on credit card skimming and reports Houston is the hardest hit city, finding twice as many skimmers here than any other city in Texas.
realtynewsreport.com
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Community College reveals first two bachelor’s degree programs
Houston Community College will offer two new bachelor's degree programs starting in fall 2023. Students can obtain a four-year degree in Applied Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Applied Science in Healthcare Management. "We’re just excited about being able to offer these two degrees because we know that we’re...
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Researchers test private wells near Jones Road Superfund Site after EPA report finds groundwater contamination is still a concern
Bo Svensson moved to his home in Northwest Harris County's Cypress area a couple of years ago. He liked the neighborhood's tall shady trees and big lots. "I wanted a better quality of life for myself and my wife and two daughters," he said. His house is on well water,...
defendernetwork.com
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity readies for international convention
The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated are celebrating their 109th year with a week full of activities in Houston, which will culminate this July with their international convention. The Sigmas, who celebrated their International Founders Day on January 9th, will have a series of events to commemorate Founders...
Comments / 0