City workers in Warren say bricks falling from abandoned smokestack
(WXYZ) — Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant. Considered a danger to more than 30 workers and contractors, the smokestack, which was built in 1957, has been abandoned for more than 50 years, and they tell us it’s now raining bricks.
96-unit condo complex with 3-story buildings sails to final approval in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI - Developers have the green light for a new piece of an expansive subdivision in the Chelsea area, which could bring nearly 100 for-sale condominiums to the city. Plans for the Glen at Westchester Farms call for eight three-story condo buildings totaling 96 units on roughly 16 acres of farmland north of Cavanaugh Lake Road on the city’s western boundary.
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
Planning Commission Approves Phase One of Adrian Mall Project
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.
Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
Community stepping up to help nonprofit for at-risk mothers after flooding
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community has been stepping up to help Gianna House in Eastpointe after a pipe burst caused flood damage. It happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Since then, the organizations said tens of thousands of dollars have been raised so far. Other...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city’s north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital
Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps
A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments
(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following: $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield plans" program. The incentive would be reimbursed over 35 years.$133 million in property tax abatements.$48 million from a loan program through...
Hamtramck council approves Islamic animal sacrifices at home
After several months of contentious debate and pressure from Muslim residents, Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the religious sacrifice of animals on residential property. Muslims often slaughter animals during the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Hamtramck has one of the highest percentage of Muslim residents among cities in the U.S. ...
EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
Surprise Party Held For Retired Champ's Pub Owner
A surprise retirement party was held for the longtime owner of Champs Pub in downtown Brighton. The popular pub at 140 East Grand River changed hands after more than 41 years, with long-time owner Dave Beauchamp selling his business to Win Dahm, who also owns the Log Cabin on Grand River in Genoa Township and 2FOGS in downtown Howell.
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Ann Arbor man with mental illness found at local hospital after last seen nearly 2 weeks ago
Family members of an Ann Arbor man with mental illness who went missing on New Year’s Day is safe after he was located at an area hospital on Thursday.
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow animal sacrifice for religious purposes in the city
(WXYZ) — After months of debate, the city council has voted to allow the practice of animal sacrifice, for religious purposes, in Hamtramck. The decision ultimately came down to a more than 30-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says cities cannot infringe on religious freedom under the first amendment.
