Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Planning Commission approved Phase One of the Site Plan for the Adrian Mall Property at their meeting Tuesday night. The phase includes two land divisions, one for an out-parcel for a Dairy Queen and one for the New Life Church in the former Elder-Beerman space. This phase also includes the demolition of the area of the existing structure between Dunham’s and the separately-owned Ollies and Hobby Lobby pad.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO