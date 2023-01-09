ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHUNCHULA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Springhill Avenue at I-65 to close for railroad work

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning next week, Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of Interstate 65 for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile announced. The railroad replacement project will require the closure of Springhill Avenue for about 10 days beginning at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. I-65 will be...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Wilmer family struggling to recover from fire that destroyed mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire spread quickly from a car to a mobile home Monday, leaving a woman hospitalized, a family pet dead and a family without most of their possessions. On Tuesday, as Ruth Smith recovered in the hospital from smoke inhalation, her relatives picked through the ruins, trying to find anything that might have survived – like a large arrowhead collection that Smith’s children built up over the years. Or a doll collection that had been handed down to Smith’s daughter-in-law from her grandmother.
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes police look for hit-and-run vehicle

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist. Police say the car pictured in the accompanying image hit a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The car was last seen going south on Firetower.
SEMMES, AL
WPMI

Jayvien Banks named Mobile Police Officer of the Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department recognizes Jayvien Banks as the Officer of the Month for December 2022. Starting his law enforcement career in 2018, Banks is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol. He is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man. The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Tillman's Corner residents oppose container storage site

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Developers plan to address community concerns Thursday night at a meeting about a proposed 80-acre storage site in Tillman's Corner. They want to rezone property on the southwest side of Nevius Road and Hillcrest Road. "I really don't want to be looking at shipping containers...
MOBILE, AL

