WALA-TV FOX10
RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Springhill Avenue at I-65 to close for railroad work
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning next week, Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of Interstate 65 for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile announced. The railroad replacement project will require the closure of Springhill Avenue for about 10 days beginning at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. I-65 will be...
WPMI
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
WPMI
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Arrest in 2020 five-car crash where four people were ejected from a vehicle: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a 2020 five-car crash on University Boulevard where four people were ejected from a car. Travon D. Coleman, 23, was arrested after he was pulled over by officers at I-10 and Michigan Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Coleman […]
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
WALA-TV FOX10
Wilmer family struggling to recover from fire that destroyed mobile home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire spread quickly from a car to a mobile home Monday, leaving a woman hospitalized, a family pet dead and a family without most of their possessions. On Tuesday, as Ruth Smith recovered in the hospital from smoke inhalation, her relatives picked through the ruins, trying to find anything that might have survived – like a large arrowhead collection that Smith’s children built up over the years. Or a doll collection that had been handed down to Smith’s daughter-in-law from her grandmother.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes police look for hit-and-run vehicle
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist. Police say the car pictured in the accompanying image hit a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The car was last seen going south on Firetower.
WPMI
Jayvien Banks named Mobile Police Officer of the Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department recognizes Jayvien Banks as the Officer of the Month for December 2022. Starting his law enforcement career in 2018, Banks is currently assigned to the First Precinct and works patrol. He is commended for arresting a suspect in possession of a Glock switch and leading a pursuit to capture a wanted residential burglar.
WLOX
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
Investigation continues into Daphne drive-by shootings two weeks after latest incident
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – At least 5 drive-by shootings have been reported on Daphne’s Pollard Road in just the last 14 months. “There seems to be what I would consider a low-level argument between different groups, but they’re still violent and they have huge consequences when one of those bullets end up striking someone,” said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man. The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.
utv44.com
Tillman's Corner residents oppose container storage site
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Developers plan to address community concerns Thursday night at a meeting about a proposed 80-acre storage site in Tillman's Corner. They want to rezone property on the southwest side of Nevius Road and Hillcrest Road. "I really don't want to be looking at shipping containers...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out in Prichard courtroom, Mayor Gardner steps in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Caught on camera; a fight broke out between two women in a Prichard courtroom Wednesday morning. The video, captured by "Tip Robbins", and obtained by NBC 15, shows Mayor Jimmy Gardner in the middle of it, attempting to break up the fight. While the city...
