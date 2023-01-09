ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
RICHMOND, MI
wdet.org

Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe

Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!. The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Five...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps

A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Spotty lake effect flurries & light snow

Today: Slight snow shower chance on the northeast side. A glimpse of the sun is possible around US 23 late in the day. Winds are up as temps hold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph. Tonight: Clouds decreasing, cold. Low: 20. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy