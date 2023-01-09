ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Study concludes North Dakota gas capture could have prevented thousands of hospital visits and millions of dollars in medical expenses

By Tom Tucker
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap

(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota experiencing organ donation shortage

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is experiencing an organ donation shortage. Health care officials say the trend applies nationwide as more people than ever are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Doctors in North Dakota say the average wait time for a transplant in the region is two to three years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota vaccination rates drop over Parent concerns

(St. Paul, MN) -- Vaccination rates among Minnesota's children are dropping as parents voice concerns about the safety of shots. Health officials say parental hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination has moved into concern about other common immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that measles, mumps, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy