Study concludes North Dakota gas capture could have prevented thousands of hospital visits and millions of dollars in medical expenses

Snow Fleas??? Yep, They’re A Thing In North Dakota!
Chances are you've seen these creatures before but didn't know it.
North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
The 5 Most Unpicturesque Cities In North Dakota
Have You Driven Through Any Of These Places?
North Dakota experiencing organ donation shortage
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is experiencing an organ donation shortage. Health care officials say the trend applies nationwide as more people than ever are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Doctors in North Dakota say the average wait time for a transplant in the region is two to three years.
North Dakota Has 3 Counties Among the Poorest In The Nation
One of our counties in North Dakota is just outside of the top 10 poorest in the country.
NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
The 6 Newest Towns Established In North Dakota
These are the newest cities & towns that have been created in North Dakota.
New Mobile App allows easier tracking of legislation in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new mobile app is allowing people to track North Dakota legislation more easily. The North Dakota Legislative Daily app was launched this week and gives users the ability to track bills in real time and to read the full text of bills. The app also indicates...
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
These are the 8 oldest cities in North Dakota. (PHOTOS)
‘A public health crisis in the making’: Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Minnesota — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap...
Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
Ozone hole and air quality report in North Dakota
Scientists say this happened in part because, after 35 years, every country in the world agreed to stop producing chemicals that destroyed the ozone.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Two North Dakota tax credit deadlines are approaching in February for seniors and disabled veterans
(Bismarck, ND) -- The deadline to apply for two North Dakota tax credit programs is February 1st. The Homestead Tax Credit and Disabled Veterans Tax Credit can help low-income seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills. Thousands of residents statewide have benefited from a reduced tax liability.
25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
Minnesota vaccination rates drop over Parent concerns
(St. Paul, MN) -- Vaccination rates among Minnesota's children are dropping as parents voice concerns about the safety of shots. Health officials say parental hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination has moved into concern about other common immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that measles, mumps, and...
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native initiative
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Native American-led organizations in South Dakota and North Dakota are included in a Wells Fargo initiative aimed at partnering with and advancing Native American communities. Funding will go toward housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability. Native American programs in Arizona, Montana, New...
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley wants more authority over State Crime Lab
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering giving North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley more authority over the state crime lab. A proposed bill would eliminate language that requires the lab to operate separately from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Wrigley asked a committee Thursday to allow his office more control...
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
