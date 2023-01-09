WATCH: SpaceX successfully launches OneWeb Launch 16 mission aboard Falcon 9 rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station successfully blasted off Monday evening.
Read our previous story below:
SpaceX is scheduled to launch the OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening.
The launch will happen at 11:50 p.m. Monday.
The Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40.
Falcon 9′s first stage will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 at the Space Force Station.
Depending on the weather and visibility, residents in the following counties could hear sonic booms during the landing:
• Brevard
• Orange
• Osceola
• Indian River
• Seminole
• Volusia
• Polk
• St. Lucie
• Okeechobee
