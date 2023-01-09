ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

WATCH: SpaceX successfully launches OneWeb Launch 16 mission aboard Falcon 9 rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station successfully blasted off Monday evening.

Read our previous story below:

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening.

>>> STREAM THE LAUNCH LIVE <<<

The launch will happen at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40.

Falcon 9′s first stage will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 at the Space Force Station.

Depending on the weather and visibility, residents in the following counties could hear sonic booms during the landing:

• Brevard

• Orange

• Osceola

• Indian River

• Seminole

• Volusia

• Polk

• St. Lucie

• Okeechobee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAlI0_0k8tXAZw00

