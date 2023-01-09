‘School Spirits’ Trailer Drums Up a Support Group for the Afterlife in First Look at Paramount+ Series (Video)

Read full article on original website
‘Wolf Pack': Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Supernatural Again in Trailer for Paramount+ Werewolf Series (Video)
Paramount+ on Thursday released the trailer for “Wolf Pack,” the upcoming supernatural teen drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard, among others. The show premieres Thursday, Jan 26. Watch the trailer below. ‘Wolf Pack,’ per the show’s official description, “follows a teenage boy and girl...
Milo Ventimiglia Joined ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ and Brought 90% of the ‘This Is Us’ Crew Along
Winter TCA: The three-time Emmy nominee had a two-week break between both starring roles
‘Cruel Summer’ Gets First Look at New Season 2 Cast
Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” has unveiled the first look at its new cast for Season 2, which will tackle the twists and turns of an intense friendship set in the early 2000s. The second installment of the anthology series — which is the highest rated show in the...
Netflix Launches Created By Initiative Offering Script Development Deals to Underrepresented Writers
The inaugural program from the streamer's Fund for Creative Equity hosts 14 mid-level film and series writers
‘Shin Ultraman’ Review: The ‘Shin Godzilla’ Team Revitalizes Another Japanese Pop-Culture Icon
There's no winking retro to this new spin on the TV hero (who dates back to the 60s), just a cleverly updated 21st-century take on the material
‘Missing’ Review: Stand-Alone ‘Searching’ Sequel Delivers More Digital Hunt-and-Peck Thrills
When the computer-screen thriller “Searching” came out in 2018, starring John Cho as a widower dad navigating an unfamiliar online world to find his vanished daughter, you could sense a gimmick had matured from the novelty silliness of the 2014 movie that kicked it all off, the chatroom freakout “Unfriended.”
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Star Sigourney Weaver, Producer and Crew Talk Their ‘Beautiful’ Collaboration (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: "It's a testament to the 3,800 names that are in the credits. We threw obstacles to them every day. And they overcame them," producer Jon Landau says
Chelsea Handler Promises to Call Out Boebert, Taylor Greene on ‘Daily Show': ‘The Kinds of Women That You CAN Go After’
When comedian Chelsea Handler guest hosts “The Daily Show” later this month, she will be making a point to talk about certain people. And yes, that includes Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. While appearing on “The View” Thursday, host Joy Behar asked Handler point blank who...
9 Best Golden Globes Moments: Michelle Yeoh Refuses to Be Played Off, Jennifer Coolidge Makes Mike White Cry
The telecast kicked off with a shockingly frank monologue from host Jerrod Carmichael
‘Strange World’ Director Don Hall on the Descent Into the Unknown: ‘Death Could Be Around Any Corner’
This story about “Strange World” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “Strange World” is an atypical movie for Walt Disney Animation Studios. There aren’t any princesses or enchantments, and the one song is very brief and more of a gag than anything else. It follows the Clade family, a group of explorers always pushing up against what is possible. After Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) goes missing, his son Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) winds up with an even bigger discovery: Pando, a farmable energy source that turns their sequestered kingdom into a technological powerhouse. But when the energy source starts to falter, Searcher must embark on a journey to uncover the mystery and save his world. To save the world he must journey within it.
First Look at Amy Winehouse Biopic Revealed as ‘Back to Black’ Lands at Focus Features (Photo)
“Industry” breakout Marisa Abela has officially been tapped to star as Amy Winehouse in Focus Features’ “Back to Black.”. As previously announced, Sam Taylor-Johnson of the “Fifty Shades of Gray” franchise will direct and executive produce the film, which is said to cover Winehouse’s “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” Matt Greenhalgh (“Nowhere Boy,” “Control”) wrote the script.
Why Guillermo del Toro Wanted to Make a Disobedient Pinocchio in His Version of the Classic
This story about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” first appeared in a special animation section in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It should come as no surprise that Guillermo del Toro has made an animated film using the stop-motion technique. The real surprise should be that it took him until 2022 to make “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” because the filmmaker has been fascinated with the art form to the point where he started his own small stop-motion company as a teenager in Mexico City. Since then, he’s been making acclaimed films like “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Nightmare Alley” and the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water,” all the while dreaming of doing his own animated feature.
First ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Teaser Previews a Hard Winter, More Mysteries and Elijah Wood (Video)
The second season of the Showtime series debuts in March
‘House Party’ Review: Comedy Reboot Offers Mostly Mediocrity With One Flash of Brilliance
Returning to the well of the 1990s hit franchise, the film features one sequence that provides a glimpse into the mad whirl it might have been
Producers Guild Awards Go for Big Hits: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
The guild, a strong Oscar predictor, also nominated Golden Globe winners "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Aunjanue Ellis to Star in ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ at Netflix
Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis is set to star in an adaptation of the novel “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, at Netflix. “Caste” is a New York Times bestseller and an Oprah’s Book Club selection, and the nonfiction book uses a...
‘The Menu’ on HBO Max Dethrones Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ for Most-Streamed Movie | Chart
The horror comedy breaks the ”Knives Out“ sequel’s two-week streak at the top of the charts. What are viewers in the mood for now that the holidays have wrapped up? Dark comedy horror flicks, apparently. “The Menu” took the top spot in our latest rankings of the most streamed movies in the U.S., according to data from Whip Media’s TV Time app, a TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
Creative Content Studio 3AM Launches L.A.-Based TikTok Studio (Exclusive)
Creative content studio 3AM, part of entertainment marketing firm Wild Care Creative Group, is launching a new TikTok studio to give clients access to “world-class, bespoke solutions and support the creator class,” the company announced Thursday. The Los Angeles-based 3AM TikTok studio will cater to creators and digital...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño on Why Playing a Strong Latin Mother Matters
A version of this story about Mariana Treviño and “A Man Called Otto” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When Mexican actress Mariana Treviño first auditioned for the role of Marisol in Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto,” she was by herself in a hotel room in Spain, isolated and depressed because of the pandemic. She had nobody to help her put two scenes on tape, so she shot the scenes in her hotel room playing all the characters herself.
Ryan Reynolds Fires Back at Hugh Jackman With ‘Chappie’ Diss: ‘Wolverine and Deadpool, Who’s He Kidding?’ (Video)
The "Deadpool 3" co-stars have been playfully feuding since Jackman dissed Reynolds' "Spirited"
