Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, took on the role of vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., on Jan. 9. Ms. Woods has served in an executive capacity for 14 years and has more than 30 years of experience in nursing, according to a news release from the hospital. Most recently, she was vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive at McLaren Northern Michigan, one of 15 hospitals affiliated with Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO