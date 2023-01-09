Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals must scale to thrive, but many seeking partnerships just to survive
Hospitals and health systems need to scale to thrive in today's marketplace but with a tumultuous financial year in the rearview mirror and no immediate respite in site, many will pursue strategic partnerships as a way to stay afloat, according to a Jan. 9 report from KPMG. Most hospitals, challenged...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ochsner Health's telemedicine leader joins digital medicine advisory group
David Houghton, MD, system chair for telemedicine and chief of movement and memory disorders at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will join The American Medical Association's Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group. The group, founded in 2016, focuses on creating solutions to barriers to digital medicine adoption and advocating for insurance coverage...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 chief experience officers on patient experience initiatives that can't wait
Regardless of the crisis of the moment — be it a crushing nursing shortage or nonstop stream of patients with respiratory illnesses — hospitals that fail to keep a close eye on providing extraordinary patient experience will pay, one way or the other. Likely, community reputation will take...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban's pharmacy partners with 3rd PBM
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Co. and pharmacy benefit manager RxPreferred Benefits partnered to bring Mr. Cuban's online pharmacy to employers and their members part of the PBM, the two companies said Jan. 11. After axing its plans to build its own PBM, Cost Plus Drugs has teamed up with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Alphabet's healthcare unit to sunset some projects, restructure leadership
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring leadership after the company announced it would layoff 15 percent of its staff, CNBC reported Jan. 11. Specifically, the healthcare unit will discontinue work on remote patient monitoring for...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC names Dr. Nirav Shah principal deputy director
Nirav Shah, MD, is leaving his position as the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to take on a new role as the principal deputy director of the U.S. CDC. In his position as immediate past president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health Hardin taps Jennifer Woods as VP, chief nursing officer
Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, took on the role of vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., on Jan. 9. Ms. Woods has served in an executive capacity for 14 years and has more than 30 years of experience in nursing, according to a news release from the hospital. Most recently, she was vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive at McLaren Northern Michigan, one of 15 hospitals affiliated with Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA names CEO of Nashville hospital after leader exits for urgent care chain
Mark Miller was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., according to a Jan. 9 hospital Facebook post. Mr. Miller replaces Dustin Greene, who helmed the hospital since February 2020. Mr. Greene has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care, according to his LinkedIn page.
beckershospitalreview.com
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most
Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 recent hospital, health system executive retirements
The following hospital and health system executives have announced plans to retire or retired at the end of 2022. 1. Gary Horan is retiring in April as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. 2. Kevin Slavin, president and...
beckershospitalreview.com
AdventHealth's Epic install expenses hit $355M last year
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth continued efforts to implement Epic EHR across its system last year, and aims to finish the final two waves of go-lives in the first and third quarters of 2023. Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, touched on its One Epic journey to unify the health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Helix collaborate on drug discovery
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a reference lab at the Rochester, Minn.-based health system, is partnering with genomics company Helix to assist the biopharma industry with drug discovery. "This collaboration will allow biopharma companies to access molecular and nonmolecular testing services needed across the drug development process," said William Morice II, MD,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CFO named president of 2 Mercy hospitals
Andrew Morgan has been appointed president of Mercy Health-Tiffin (Ohio) Hospital and Mercy Health-Willard Hospital. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, which comprises 23 hospitals across Ohio and Kentucky, said in a Jan. 12 news release that Mr. Morgan has accepted the position after serving as interim president of the hospitals since July.
