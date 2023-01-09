Dustin Poirier has shared the Octagon with both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler and he’s favoring the Irishman to win if they fight. Ever since Chandler signed with the UFC he has called out McGregor for a fight. It would be a massive bout and one that on paper would be a very entertaining one. Yet, as of right now, it has yet to happen but as both men are without a fight, Dana White has said he thinks that fight is likely to happen.

2 DAYS AGO