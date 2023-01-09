Read full article on original website
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
Dustin Poirier explains why he favors Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler
Dustin Poirier has shared the Octagon with both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler and he’s favoring the Irishman to win if they fight. Ever since Chandler signed with the UFC he has called out McGregor for a fight. It would be a massive bout and one that on paper would be a very entertaining one. Yet, as of right now, it has yet to happen but as both men are without a fight, Dana White has said he thinks that fight is likely to happen.
Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”
Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
Chael Sonnen reacts to Jake Paul’s new contract deal with PFL: “I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that”
In a stunning turn of events to kick off 2023, Jake Paul revealed that he would be making his transition from the ring to the cage and signing with the PFL. The league follows a traditional sports format with a regular season and playoffs, but only this time, it’s MMA-style.
Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”
Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches. It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Twenty-six-fight veteran Francisco Trinaldo reacts after receiving UFC release: “We feel a bit offended”
Twenty-six-fight veteran Francisco Trinaldo is reacting following receiving his UFC release. Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo (28-9 MMA) had won 5 of his last 7 fights in the Octagon, most recently meeting and being defeated by Randy Brown (16-4 MMA) by unanimous decision this past October. Trinaldo made his UFC...
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reacts to “brilliant” Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “He’s doing the lord’s work”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is reacting to the ‘brilliant’ move in Jake Paul signing with the PFL. It was recently announced that Jake Paul was joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut in the sport in 2023. It was ‘The Schmo’ who met...
Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops
Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms
Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”
Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight Grand Prix featuring names like Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson to begin in March
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed some big plans for this year. The Showtime-based promotion is prone to doing some ideas that are a bit outside the box. Recently, the promotion traveled to Japan to send five of their best fighters against five of RIZIN’s best. Bellator wound up sweeping the matchups, with names like A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull picking up big wins.
Sean O’Malley reacts to news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep: “If that’s the case let me beat up Henry”
Sean O’Malley is reacting to the news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep. Sterling (22-3 MMA) has not competed since last October at UFC 280 where he defeated T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) via TKO. With that win, the 33-year-old has an impressive record of 8 consecutive wins in the Octagon.
Charles Oliveira targeting return in March or April to earn rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I’m one fight away from him”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a busy year. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was famously previously stripped of his 155-pound championship in May, prior to a title defense against Justin Gaethje.
Sean Strickland doesn’t think too highly of Nassourdine Imavov: “Only thing the French are good at is having affairs and giving up and losing fights”
Sean Strickland isn’t sold on Nassourdine Imavov’s skills. Strickland stepped up on short notice this week to headline UFC Vegas 67 against Imavov after Kelvin Gastelum was forced out of the bout. Although Strickland only had a few days to prepare, he says wasn’t too familiar with Imavov.
Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA
Umar Nurmagomedov has opened up on why his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to step away from MMA. After Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, he immediately got into coaching and was coaching the likes of Umar, Islam Makhachev, and others and was having a ton of success. Yet, he surprised many when he announced he was stepping away from coaching and MMA entirely and now Umar has opened up on that decision.
Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”
UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
Paul Felder uncertain if Conor McGregor fights in 2023, claims the lightweight division is “passing him by badly”
Paul Felder isn’t sold on Conor McGregor fighting again. McGregor has not fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he had his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. At the end of the first round, McGregor broke his leg and since then he has been rehabbing it. Although he hasn’t fought in a year-and-a-half, McGregor has said he will return, which Felder isn’t sure of.
Sean Strickland blasts Paulo Costa for his contract dispute with the UFC: “You don’t act like a professional”
UFC fighter Sean Strickland has hit out at Paulo Costa for the way in which he’s handled his recent contract dispute. The eccentric nature of Paulo Costa has been there for all to see for many years now. In recent months, especially, he’s gone out of his way to make waves.
