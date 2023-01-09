ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Poirier explains why he favors Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has shared the Octagon with both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler and he’s favoring the Irishman to win if they fight. Ever since Chandler signed with the UFC he has called out McGregor for a fight. It would be a massive bout and one that on paper would be a very entertaining one. Yet, as of right now, it has yet to happen but as both men are without a fight, Dana White has said he thinks that fight is likely to happen.
Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”

Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”

Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches. It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops

Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms

Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”

Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
Scott Coker announces Bellator lightweight Grand Prix featuring names like Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson to begin in March

Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed some big plans for this year. The Showtime-based promotion is prone to doing some ideas that are a bit outside the box. Recently, the promotion traveled to Japan to send five of their best fighters against five of RIZIN’s best. Bellator wound up sweeping the matchups, with names like A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull picking up big wins.
Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov has opened up on why his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to step away from MMA. After Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, he immediately got into coaching and was coaching the likes of Umar, Islam Makhachev, and others and was having a ton of success. Yet, he surprised many when he announced he was stepping away from coaching and MMA entirely and now Umar has opened up on that decision.
Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
Paul Felder uncertain if Conor McGregor fights in 2023, claims the lightweight division is “passing him by badly”

Paul Felder isn’t sold on Conor McGregor fighting again. McGregor has not fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he had his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. At the end of the first round, McGregor broke his leg and since then he has been rehabbing it. Although he hasn’t fought in a year-and-a-half, McGregor has said he will return, which Felder isn’t sure of.
