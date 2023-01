KIM REYNOLDS HAS TAKEN THE OATH OF OFFICE TO BEGIN HER SECOND FULL TERM AS IOWA’S GOVERNOR. REYNOLDS HAS BEEN IOWA’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE FOR MORE THAN FIVE-AND-A-HALF YEARS. SHE TOOK OVER IN MID-2017 AFTER GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD RESIGNED TO BECOME AMBASSADOR OF CHINA, AND NOW HAS WON TWO STATEWIDE RACES ON HER OWN.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO