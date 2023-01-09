Read full article on original website
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
Alphabet's healthcare unit to sunset some projects, restructure leadership
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring leadership after the company announced it would layoff 15 percent of its staff, CNBC reported Jan. 11. Specifically, the healthcare unit will discontinue work on remote patient monitoring for...
8 CEOs' paths to healthcare
The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share one thing that piqued their interest in healthcare. Here are answers collected since March, in alphabetical order. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: I was attracted to healthcare as an industry...
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
Hospitals must scale to thrive, but many seeking partnerships just to survive
Hospitals and health systems need to scale to thrive in today's marketplace but with a tumultuous financial year in the rearview mirror and no immediate respite in site, many will pursue strategic partnerships as a way to stay afloat, according to a Jan. 9 report from KPMG. Most hospitals, challenged...
5 health tech financial trends to know from 2022
U.S. health tech venture capital investment was healthy in 2022 despite an economic downturn, according to a Jan. 6 report from SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank. SVB's "Healthcare Investments and Exits" report provides information on venture capital fundraising, investments, and merger and acquisition and initial public offering trends. Here's some trends they found about health tech investments, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings:
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
PE firm Alpine Investors partners with revenue cycle management company
Private equity firm Alpine Investors has invested in Medusind, a revenue cycle management company. Medusind was founded in 2002 and provides revenue cycle management services to dental, anesthesia, pathology, emergency, surgery, radiology and other specialties, according to a Jan. 12 Alpine Investors news release. Medusind has processed more than $2 billion in claims, served more than 30,000 physicians and supported more than 30 EHR platforms as of 2022.
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
Ochsner Health's telemedicine leader joins digital medicine advisory group
David Houghton, MD, system chair for telemedicine and chief of movement and memory disorders at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will join The American Medical Association's Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group. The group, founded in 2016, focuses on creating solutions to barriers to digital medicine adoption and advocating for insurance coverage...
Mark Cuban's pharmacy partners with 3rd PBM
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Co. and pharmacy benefit manager RxPreferred Benefits partnered to bring Mr. Cuban's online pharmacy to employers and their members part of the PBM, the two companies said Jan. 11. After axing its plans to build its own PBM, Cost Plus Drugs has teamed up with...
Health system M&A revenues hit $45B in 2022, mega mergers surge: 7 notes
Healthcare transaction revenues hit all-time highs in 2022, according to an analysis from Kaufman Hall. 1. There were 53 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions announced last year. 2. Total transaction revenue exceeded $45 billion. 3. Fifteen percent of the transactions had revenues exceeding $1 billion. 4. Sixty-six percent...
AdventHealth regional CEO steps down
Mike Murrill is stepping down as president and CEO of the AdventHealth Southeast region and its Redmond, Ga., hospital. Mr. Murrill has helmed the Southeast region — which includes hospitals in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina — since June 2020. He was tapped to lead the Redmond hospital when AdventHealth acquired it that year, the health system told Becker's.
How Geisinger shot up 7 spots in Gartner's supply chain ranking
As Gartner began listing the top 10 of its 25 healthcare supply chain ranking, the Geisinger supply team got nervous during its Microsoft Teams meeting, Kate Polczynski, Geisinger's vice president of enterprise supply chain, told Becker's. "As the rankings continued to go higher and higher and we hadn't been called,...
Advantum launches new RCM platform
Advantum Health, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, launched its newest RCM platform, ATOM. ATOM uses machine learning and automation to reduce billing input times and allow clinicians to focus on providing care, according to a Jan. 12 Advantum news release. "ATOM was created as an internal tool with our...
AdventHealth unveils 2023 balance sheet projections
Terry Shaw, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, outlined the 51-hospital health system's projected balance sheet for 2023 during his presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The health system recorded $15.5 billion in revenue for 2022 and 3.5 percent operating margin for the year through November, excluding...
AdventHealth's Epic install expenses hit $355M last year
Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth continued efforts to implement Epic EHR across its system last year, and aims to finish the final two waves of go-lives in the first and third quarters of 2023. Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, touched on its One Epic journey to unify the health...
