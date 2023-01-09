ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'Don't fix it if it isn't broken' | Two state bills seek to change third-grade retention law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two state lawmakers filed back-to-back bills to change a law that has the potential to hold a large portion of third-graders back across Tennessee. In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Knoxville City Council votes on PILOT programs for developers, UT pedestrian bridge grant writers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council was expected to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss several different kinds of resolutions and ordinances. Council members voted on two PILOT (Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes) agreements with developers. One of the developers would build an apartment complex near the former Hyatt/Marriott hotel building off East Hill Avenue. The other developer would build a larger complex on Cumberland Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City leaders react after police terminations

Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

