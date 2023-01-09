Read full article on original website
WBIR
Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville
The free clinic will last from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15 and will offer free medical services. Patients may also need to choose between dental and vision services.
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
WBIR
Sevier Co. bus damaged in storms leaving no one hurt
The school district said a tree fell and damaged an empty bus. It happened near New Center Elementary, where the bus was parked.
wvlt.tv
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
John Deere 'Right to Repair' agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment.
Knoxville activist sues city and county a year after public arrest during community meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prominent Knoxville activist is suing the city and Knox County after they said they were beaten during a January 2022 arrest. The arrest was during a public meeting to discuss the selection of a new police chief to replace then-Chief Eve Thomas. The lawsuit was...
WBIR
Knoxville teen to receive first-ever award from MLK Commission
On January 16, 2023 the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission will honor Tylan Baker, 17, with their inaugural 'Youth Award'. Jan 12, 2023-4pm.
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
WBIR
'Don't fix it if it isn't broken' | Two state bills seek to change third-grade retention law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two state lawmakers filed back-to-back bills to change a law that has the potential to hold a large portion of third-graders back across Tennessee. In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.
Knoxville City Council votes on PILOT programs for developers, UT pedestrian bridge grant writers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council was expected to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss several different kinds of resolutions and ordinances. Council members voted on two PILOT (Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes) agreements with developers. One of the developers would build an apartment complex near the former Hyatt/Marriott hotel building off East Hill Avenue. The other developer would build a larger complex on Cumberland Avenue.
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
WBIR
10Listens: Traffic light project on the way to N. Broadway
Knoxville said some of the traffic on Broadway is due to a timing issue with the stop lights along the road. They plan to upgrade the lights to operate remotely.
wvlt.tv
Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
Morristown nonprofit offers paid interpreter positions for diverse community
Hola Lakeway helps serve the diverse immigrant community of Hamblen, Jefferson, and Grainger Counties by giving them the skills and tools they need to be empowered in a new country.
EF-0 tornado reported in Jefferson Co. during East Tennessee storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
KCSO: Two inmates walked off job site in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two inmates walked off a work release job site located in the 700 block of Henley Street Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. They said one person was Ray Boone, a 27-year-old man who they said is around 5'10" tall...
wvlt.tv
City leaders react after police terminations
A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera.
brianhornback.com
McMillan Shows Up Late and Screams Out of Order at Knox Schools Board Meeting
Tonight School Boarder Mike McMillan was late getting to the 5 pm School Board meeting. He was not there for the Moment of Silence and Pledge. He walked in during some employee recognitions. During discussion he screams out and another member said your light was not on and you were...
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
WBIR
Help is available for utility bills this winter
Some of you may be getting your utility bills following the cold weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board said energy use was at a record high, but help is available.
