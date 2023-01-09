Read full article on original website
Futurism
People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly
Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
Gizmodo
Meta Sues 'Predictive Policing' Firm for Using Fake Accounts to Scrape More Than 600,000 Facebook Profiles
Meta, the company previously known as Facebook, may not have the best track record when it comes to preserving its users’ privacy, but it nonetheless wants to make damn sure other companies aren’t spying on its community without its approval. This week, the tech giant filed a lawsuit...
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
What You Should Know About 'Fexting'
With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
Doctors told me I had a low pain threshold – then they discovered the horrific truth
IMAGINE bleeding heavily, in total agony, and being told it's just hormones, it can't be that painful. This is what Shae Eccles, 43, from Dunstable was faced with when she went into hospital on New Year's Day 2019. She was first diagnosed with endometriosis - where tissue from the womb...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
Opinion: Narcissist's Will Beg Victims To Stay When They Are Being Dumped
Many years ago, I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I fell for my ex’s tricks a second time.
Gizmodo
Twitter Employees Escorted Out of Singapore Office
Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s brilliant ideas have resulted in embarrassment yet again. This time, the impact fell on employees in the company’s Singapore offices, who were reportedly unceremoniously escorted out of the building by landlords because the company didn’t pay the rent on time. According to Bloomberg,...
Gizmodo
Twitter Reportedly Considering Putting Popular Usernames Up for Auction
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is desperate for new revenue streams as the company has hemorrhaged advertisers ever since he took over last October. As part of this endeavor to make the bird app finally make some money, the company is considering monetizing users’ very names on the platform. The...
Scientists are discovering stuff that is so freaking big — and so crazy small — that they had to come up with 2 new units of measurement.
Forget millimeters and megatons: We now live in a universe that is measured by ronnas and quettas.
Gizmodo
Long Covid Symptoms Often Fade for People Who Had Mild Infection, Large Study Finds
Research from a team in Israel appears to offer encouraging news: The majority of symptoms tied to long covid might fade away over time for those who initially had a mild case of covid-19. The study found that mild cases had a higher risk of more than a dozen health conditions compared to uninfected controls in the months following infection, but this increased risk largely disappeared within a year.
MedicalXpress
The nose knows: Study suggests it may be wise to screen for smell loss to predict frailty and unhealthy aging
In a study using data from nearly 1,200 older adults, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have added to a growing body of evidence that loss of the sense of smell is a predictive marker for an increased risk of frailty as people age. Building on previous research showing that olfactory dysfunction is a common early sign of brain-linked cognitive decline, the new findings suggest the link to frailty is likely not just in the brain but also in the nose itself.
BBC
Help during childbirth has declined, survey finds
Women's experiences of care when giving birth have worsened in the last five years, says a report by England's health and care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC). A survey of 20,000 women found "a concerning decline" in getting help when most needed during labour and after childbirth. Overall satisfaction...
Gizmodo
CNET Has Been Quietly Publishing AI-Written Articles for Months
CNET reporter Jackson Ryan published an article last month describing how ChatGPT, an AI that can generate human-sounding text, would affect journalists and the news industry: “ChatGPT Is a Stunning AI, but Human Jobs Are Safe (for Now).”. “It definitely can’t do the job of a journalist,” Ryan wrote...
Gizmodo
'Maximum Security' App That Claimed It Was Better Than Signal Actually Full of Cryptographic Bugs, Research Shows
An end-to-end encrypted chat app that collects almost no data and requires no personal information to sign up? Sounds like a dream come true for privacy enthusiasts. The only problem is that Threema, the Swiss privacy company behind the messenger in question, has been using an unreliable cryptographic protocol, whose bugs would have allowed a savvy hacker to access metadata related to users’ supposedly safe and secret convos. Yikes indeed.
Gizmodo
Twitter Denies That Leaked Data From 200 Million Accounts Came From Its Systems
There’s a lot of Twitter news circulating these days, in the long and chaotic wake of Elon Musk’s takeover. But if you are (or ever were) a Twitter user, I promise, this particular story is probably something you probably want to keep tabs on. The social media platform...
Gizmodo
The Guardian Confirms Reporters' Personal Info was Compromised in Ransomware Attack
Hackers who targeted The Guardian in a December ransomware attack accessed the personal information of journalists and other staff, the U.K.-based news outlet confirmed on Wednesday. The media company’s executives informed employees of the update in an email, which described the hack as a “highly sophisticated cyber-attack involving unauthorised third-party...
Gizmodo
FDA Will No Longer Require Animal Tests Before Human Trials for All Drugs
Animal testing will no longer be a mandated part of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process for all new drugs. Since 1938, pharmaceutical makers seeking FDA approval have had to successfully put their medications through multiple animals trials before proceeding to human tests. Now, though, drug companies will...
