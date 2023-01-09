ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly

Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
The Independent

Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist

A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
Gizmodo

Twitter Employees Escorted Out of Singapore Office

Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s brilliant ideas have resulted in embarrassment yet again. This time, the impact fell on employees in the company’s Singapore offices, who were reportedly unceremoniously escorted out of the building by landlords because the company didn’t pay the rent on time. According to Bloomberg,...
Gizmodo

Twitter Reportedly Considering Putting Popular Usernames Up for Auction

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is desperate for new revenue streams as the company has hemorrhaged advertisers ever since he took over last October. As part of this endeavor to make the bird app finally make some money, the company is considering monetizing users’ very names on the platform. The...
Gizmodo

Long Covid Symptoms Often Fade for People Who Had Mild Infection, Large Study Finds

Research from a team in Israel appears to offer encouraging news: The majority of symptoms tied to long covid might fade away over time for those who initially had a mild case of covid-19. The study found that mild cases had a higher risk of more than a dozen health conditions compared to uninfected controls in the months following infection, but this increased risk largely disappeared within a year.
MedicalXpress

The nose knows: Study suggests it may be wise to screen for smell loss to predict frailty and unhealthy aging

In a study using data from nearly 1,200 older adults, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have added to a growing body of evidence that loss of the sense of smell is a predictive marker for an increased risk of frailty as people age. Building on previous research showing that olfactory dysfunction is a common early sign of brain-linked cognitive decline, the new findings suggest the link to frailty is likely not just in the brain but also in the nose itself.
BBC

Help during childbirth has declined, survey finds

Women's experiences of care when giving birth have worsened in the last five years, says a report by England's health and care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC). A survey of 20,000 women found "a concerning decline" in getting help when most needed during labour and after childbirth. Overall satisfaction...
Gizmodo

CNET Has Been Quietly Publishing AI-Written Articles for Months

CNET reporter Jackson Ryan published an article last month describing how ChatGPT, an AI that can generate human-sounding text, would affect journalists and the news industry: “ChatGPT Is a Stunning AI, but Human Jobs Are Safe (for Now).”. “It definitely can’t do the job of a journalist,” Ryan wrote...
Gizmodo

'Maximum Security' App That Claimed It Was Better Than Signal Actually Full of Cryptographic Bugs, Research Shows

An end-to-end encrypted chat app that collects almost no data and requires no personal information to sign up? Sounds like a dream come true for privacy enthusiasts. The only problem is that Threema, the Swiss privacy company behind the messenger in question, has been using an unreliable cryptographic protocol, whose bugs would have allowed a savvy hacker to access metadata related to users’ supposedly safe and secret convos. Yikes indeed.
Gizmodo

The Guardian Confirms Reporters' Personal Info was Compromised in Ransomware Attack

Hackers who targeted The Guardian in a December ransomware attack accessed the personal information of journalists and other staff, the U.K.-based news outlet confirmed on Wednesday. The media company’s executives informed employees of the update in an email, which described the hack as a “highly sophisticated cyber-attack involving unauthorised third-party...
Gizmodo

FDA Will No Longer Require Animal Tests Before Human Trials for All Drugs

Animal testing will no longer be a mandated part of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process for all new drugs. Since 1938, pharmaceutical makers seeking FDA approval have had to successfully put their medications through multiple animals trials before proceeding to human tests. Now, though, drug companies will...
KENTUCKY STATE

