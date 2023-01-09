Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Residents speak out against the sale of land where Florida's oldest Black school once stood
The site of the first school for Black children in Central Florida is up for grabs as Orange County Public Schools prepares to close the deal to sell the 100 acres of land on which it once stood in March. Some residents want the town of Eatonville to regain ownership...
Gov. DeSantis announces legislation in Florida targeting pharmacy benefit managers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing legislation to crack down on pharmacy benefit managers, also known as PBM's. “What we’re going to be doing is we’re going to protect consumers and increase accountability,” DeSantis said during an appearance Thursday in The Villages. PBMs are the pharmaceutical...
Market woes hit Florida's government pension plans
Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension system had investment losses of about 6.2 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 — similar to pension-system losses across the country.
Florida professors accuse Gov. DeSantis of violating a court order blocking the Stop WOKE Act
Plaintiffs challenging a state law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education accused Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Wednesday of violating a federal judge’s order that blocked parts of the law from being enforced. Chris Spencer, one of DeSantis’ chief lieutenants, late last month directed state...
Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida
Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
Proposed legislation would stop credit card companies from categorizing gun sales in Florida
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson on Tuesday announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
