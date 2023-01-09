ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

US 103.1

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
abc12.com

Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint marks 100 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint turns 100 years old this month -- and the University of Michigan-Flint is celebrating. The 12-story building on the north bank of the Flint River was constructed during the bustling 1920s as home to Industrial Savings Bank, which was experiencing rapid growth as Flint's economy boomed.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Downtown Flint welcomes Mid-Michigan's only licensed bartending school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drinks of Essence continues to make an entrepreneurial mark in Flint as the mobile bartending company ventures out to a new location. Drinks of Essence Bartending School is the only licensed bartending school in Mid-Michigan. The school offers certifications in both ServSafe alcohol and bartending. Sheena...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

911 service knocked out in parts of Mid-Michigan for about an hour

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several counties in Mid-Michigan were reporting an outage of 911 service, which affected people reporting emergencies for about an hour Tuesday. Bay, Clare, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties all say 911 service was down beginning around 4 p.m. Michigan State Police say the problem appeared to be more widespread across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Eric Mays' disorderly conduct trial postponed to February

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - City of Flint councilman Eric Mays will be waiting a little longer to stand trial for disorderly conduct. The 67 District's Jury Office called it a "fluke" during a phone call. Three of the 12 summoned jurors failed to show up. And of the remaining nine,...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Sanford teacher up for Grammy Music Educator award

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan educator is up for an award of a lifetime -- a Grammy. Matthew Shephard, director of bands at Meridian Public Schools, is one of 10 finalists nominated for the Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. It's a big honor...
SANFORD, MI
abc12.com

Superintendent: Pinconning teen brought gun to school accidentally

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into why a 13-year-old Pinconning Middle School student brought a handgun to school. That boy remained in custody at a juvenile detention center Wednesday evening. Authorities say a teacher was notified that the student might have a gun in his possession, which they...
PINCONNING, MI
WNEM

Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening. A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control. A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black...
ITHACA, MI
WNEM

Midland residents unhappy with new apartment complex plan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members are concerned about the size of a new apartment complex that could be coming to Midland. Residents are saying the new complex would change the community they live in. “We know that we need more housing, but not at the quantity that they’re...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City Public Schools names Matthew Felan Board President

BAY CITY, MI—Following the retirement of school board President Gene Rademacher, the board’s remaining trustees voted on a new leader. Consisting of then-Vice President David Welch, then-Secretary Carrie Sepeda, then-Treasurer Matthew Felan, newcomer Michael Kelly and trustees Joslyn Jamrog, Laurie Jeske and Thomas Baird, the board trudged through what ended up being a five-hour committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 9.
BAY CITY, MI

