FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
Beecher defense ‘dynamite’ in second quarter of battle of unbeatens with Hamady
Hamady hosts Beecher for boys basketball — MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Much has been made this season about Beecher’s high-powered offense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint marks 100 years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint turns 100 years old this month -- and the University of Michigan-Flint is celebrating. The 12-story building on the north bank of the Flint River was constructed during the bustling 1920s as home to Industrial Savings Bank, which was experiencing rapid growth as Flint's economy boomed.
Downtown Flint welcomes Mid-Michigan's only licensed bartending school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drinks of Essence continues to make an entrepreneurial mark in Flint as the mobile bartending company ventures out to a new location. Drinks of Essence Bartending School is the only licensed bartending school in Mid-Michigan. The school offers certifications in both ServSafe alcohol and bartending. Sheena...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Saginaw-area boys basketball highlights: DaRon Sherman posts triple-double in Saginaw High win
A double-double just wasn’t enough. So DaRon Sherman went one better, posting a triple-double to lead Saginaw High past Flint Powers, 81-66, in a Saginaw Valley League game Tuesday.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
911 service knocked out in parts of Mid-Michigan for about an hour
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several counties in Mid-Michigan were reporting an outage of 911 service, which affected people reporting emergencies for about an hour Tuesday. Bay, Clare, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties all say 911 service was down beginning around 4 p.m. Michigan State Police say the problem appeared to be more widespread across the state.
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Eric Mays' disorderly conduct trial postponed to February
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - City of Flint councilman Eric Mays will be waiting a little longer to stand trial for disorderly conduct. The 67 District's Jury Office called it a "fluke" during a phone call. Three of the 12 summoned jurors failed to show up. And of the remaining nine,...
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Sanford teacher up for Grammy Music Educator award
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan educator is up for an award of a lifetime -- a Grammy. Matthew Shephard, director of bands at Meridian Public Schools, is one of 10 finalists nominated for the Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. It's a big honor...
Superintendent: Pinconning teen brought gun to school accidentally
PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into why a 13-year-old Pinconning Middle School student brought a handgun to school. That boy remained in custody at a juvenile detention center Wednesday evening. Authorities say a teacher was notified that the student might have a gun in his possession, which they...
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility
ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening. A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control. A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black...
Midland residents unhappy with new apartment complex plan
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members are concerned about the size of a new apartment complex that could be coming to Midland. Residents are saying the new complex would change the community they live in. “We know that we need more housing, but not at the quantity that they’re...
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
Bay City Public Schools names Matthew Felan Board President
BAY CITY, MI—Following the retirement of school board President Gene Rademacher, the board’s remaining trustees voted on a new leader. Consisting of then-Vice President David Welch, then-Secretary Carrie Sepeda, then-Treasurer Matthew Felan, newcomer Michael Kelly and trustees Joslyn Jamrog, Laurie Jeske and Thomas Baird, the board trudged through what ended up being a five-hour committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 9.
