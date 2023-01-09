ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police announce arrest made in early Sunday morning Route 33 crash

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0k8tWZik00

The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that an arrest was made in connection to an early morning crash on Route 33.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 8 on the outbound Route 33 near the East Ferry Street overpass.

The defendant, and driver of the first vehicle, 45-year-old Semekea Tillman of Buffalo, allegedly struck a second vehicle at a high rate of speed, which caused serious injuries to a passenger in the first vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle.

Tillman was charged with two counts of vehicular assault in the second degree, and was also cited for the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving without a seat belt
  • Speed not reasonable and prudent
  • Following too closely
  • Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWI

On January 10, 2023 at 9:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Linda S. Nye 67 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 10, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Comstock Road in the town of Cambria for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Nye, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Nye was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Nye refused to provide a chemical test.
LOCKPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 9:16 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andre A. Payne 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 9, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lockport Road in the town...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No one hurt after bomb threat involving school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a First Student school bus on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries to the 27 students or the driver were reported. Police were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenue, northeast of the Peace Bridge and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens arrested after shots fired incident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run. According to […]
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy