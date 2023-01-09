ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man arrested for stealing multiple catalytic converters in South Bakersfield

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in South Bakersfield for possessing suspected stolen catalytic converters and other stolen items on Sun, Jan 8.

According to the BPD, officers got in contact with Cirilo Ramirez, 46, regarding a stolen property investigation near the 2300 block of Michael Avenue around 7:52 a.m. Officers discovered that Ramirez was in possession of multiple catalytic converters, an unserialized and inoperable .223 caliber rifle, and a traffic cone belonging to the city. Ramirez also had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of stolen property and related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

