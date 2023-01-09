ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Home of Broken Arrow murder-suicide demolished

By Justin Ayer
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
The house where Broken Arrow police say a murder-suicide involving two adults and six children took place has been demolished.

Neighbors tell 2 News Okahoma the community is healing ever since the house was demolished. The last thing Traci Treseler wanted to think about was the charred house where those eight people were found dead, two doors down from where she lives with her children.

“Their parents are supposed to be protecting them, yet they were the one’s hurting them," Treseler said.

Therefore, seeing the home demolished has been a breath of fresh air for Treseler and her other neighbors.

“Before it was torn down, there was still that smell of burning wood in the air," she said.

Plus, she adds there were a plethora of people consistently driving by to check out the house. It didn't help her emotions.

Treseler said she thinks neighbors on Hickory and Galveston now have each others’ backs.

“They’re reaching out more," Treseler said. "My neighbor brought us cookies. It kind of brought us together a little bit more.”

It's not the first time the community has come together through times of tragedy in Broken Arrow. Nearly 30 donors came forward to build Reflection Park in the same spot where the Bever murders took place in 2015 .

Since the land is privately owned, the city says they have no intentions of doing anything with it.

2 News has called the landlord but have yet to hear back. Police did rule the deaths as a murder-suicide in 2022, but autopsy results and specific details about the investigation haven't been released.

