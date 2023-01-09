ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson ruled a suicide by medical examiner

By Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Former NFL and Colorado star wide receiver Charles E. Johnson died by suicide last July after apparently overdosing on drugs, according to a report released Monday by the state medical examiner's office in North Carolina.

Johnson, 50, was found dead at a hotel room about 6.5 miles from his house in Raleigh on July 17 after being reported missing by his wife the day before. The report said he had no reported medical history and no active prescriptions, but was found to have “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” after his death.

“In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service,” said the report obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ixt6_0k8tW5ZR00
Charles Johnson (81), who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1994-98, catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens Isaac Booth defends during a Sept. 8, 1996 game. Gene J.Puskar, AP

Raleigh police said officers responded to a call for a welfare check at a local Hampton Inn after an occupant had not checked out of the room on July 17. The report released Monday said Johnson was found unresponsive in the room lying on the bed. It said he had paid for a hotel room on July 15, returned home and then left his residence again but without several important items. His wallet, cell phone, keys and vehicle had been left at his residence, according to the report. His death was pronounced at the scene.

“The only personal items in the hotel room appeared to be two empty bottles of water, an empty travel (sized) bottle of body lotion, an empty travel container, a pair or sandals and a pair of eyeglasses,” said the report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh. “A query of the North Carolina Prescription Monitoring Service showed no active prescriptions. An old (2018) short-term hydrocodone prescription was documented.”

Johnson’s death shocked the local community there after he became known as a cheerful and giving coach and staff member at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C.

USA TODAY Sports reported in September that Johnson claimed to have suffered from brain, head, spine and neck injuries from his nine years in the league from 1994 to 2003 and was considered permanently disabled from football, according to documents filed as part of a workers compensation case in California.

Johnson starred in college at Colorado before the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the first round of the NFL draft in 1994. He also played for Philadelphia, New England and Buffalo.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer . E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

george gibson
3d ago

May he rest in peace! I knew this young man way before fame. He had faced trauma long before this. As a high school senior at Cajon HS in San Bernardino CA he broke his leg and Colorado still gave him a scholarship, but prior to that, his mother was a drug addiction, father in prison and homeless along with his sister. His high school football coach took him and his sister in. They both graduated from high school and Colorado University. First round draft pick of Pittsburgh Steelers and a NFL career. God has been good and by his side. Just a tragedy to have heard this about him. Wishing his family and sister the best moving forward. 🙏✌️

Winston Knighton
3d ago

He sounds like another CTE case and if an autopsy was done he would possibly show a physiological battered body and brain that may have been injured severely as well. My assessment of this is many of our athletes are being overplayed when they should have time to heal from their injuries and many of them are playing injured beyond their capacity to rest their bodies. They are becoming expendable from a game that no longer needs them to participate in it. It has become collateral damage for many of them these days. Very sad situation for many of them these days as well as leadership in the NFL. My sympathies to him and his family and former teammates for their loss!

Amina Bahrami
3d ago

So sad. So many people are committing suicide. We need to take depression and mental illness seriously

