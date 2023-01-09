See the high fashion design and panoramic ocean views of Hawaii home listed at $23M

High fashion blends with panoramic ocean views in a home in Oahu for sale for $23 million.

European, Japanese, American and Hawaii influences are perfectly fused in the home dubbed “Casa di Alta Moda,” or House of High Fashion.

The estate at 360 Puuikena Drive, Honolulu, Hawaii, was designed by Jeff Long, a well-known architect on the island. It comes fully furnished with designer furniture from Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Cassina, Mies Van der Rohe, Tresserra and others.

“Honolulu perfectly blends Japanese and American culture,” the designer-seller said in marketing material for the home. “I wanted to highlight this in the interior design of this home. The fusion of the two cultures is what I am fascinated about. Modernism ... has roots from Japanese minimalism and various parts of Japanese modern architecture was greatly influenced by western architects like Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright.”

The owners, who wished to remain anonymous for this article, are selling the residence because they are moving back to the East Coast, according to Yvienne Peterson of The Agency who is co-listing agent of the home with Brad Kaneshiro of List Sotheby’s International Realty.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, which spans 8,795 square feet on a half-acre, was “taken down to the studs” and fully renovated in 2022, according to the property listing.

The gated, private residence offers “impeccable European finishes,” according to The Agency.

Those finishes include automated German metal shutters on the doors and windows for “a lock and go lifestyle;” a Snaidero kitchen designed by Pininfarina, Ferarri’s design company; Snaidero cabinets and bedrooms; Molteni & Dada closets with work by skilled artisans; Spinneybeck leather walls; and Limestone Company staircase and walls.

“ No expense was spared in making this an extraordinary estate,” the listing reads.

“We first walked through the home with architect Jeff Long when it was being built and thought it was the most fabulous place ,” the owner told Robb Report. “The lot was incredible and the views were insane. We bought it within a few days. After Covid-19, we gutted the house and redid everything. It was well-built and had great bones. Now, it’s totally up to date and beautiful.”

The home is light-filled and somewhat minimalist in design, but each room is meticulously furnished and decorated with purpose.

“I wanted the house to be modern and not trendy,” the owner-designer said. “I chose classics that would never go out of style as a backdrop for the fun and vibrant art. All the furniture are Mid century modern classics or modern classics that fuse Japanese elements in the design.”

The property is the second highest priced listing in the neighborhood, according to The Agency.

“Although this is the second highest price home in the area, the cost of the remodel, labor, design, luxurious materials imported in, exclusive items that were created specific for this home, and the reputable contractors used on site for the remodel, all justify the cost of this home, “ Peterson, the listing agent, said in an emailed response to the Sacramento Bee.

The grounds of the estate feature a saltwater infinity pool and large pool deck. Inside, a pneumatic elevator serves the two levels.

“Living in Hawaii is truly paradise and the ocean views are rejuvenating for the soul,” the seller said. “I spend so much time in Paris that the influence of Western design naturally fused with the lightness of Hawaii. As a designer I wanted to bring all these other elements into the home in an Omakase style that would blend history, art and fashion.”