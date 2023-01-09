Operation Education: School City Mishawaka to ask voter to renew referendum funding

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Berrien County schools take action against vaping
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — School districts in Berrien County are working to crack down on in-school vaping. Lakeshore Public Schools is installing vape detectors to try and help curb this issue. This is a growing problem, and that is where these detectors come into play. The Berrien County...
22 WSBT
Edwardsburg increasing number of bus drivers following shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Edwardsburg Public Schools is making changes to ensure students can get to the classroom. The district was forced to either close or go online four times before the holiday break because it did not have enough bus drivers. And it was only a few short...
22 WSBT
Developer proposes affordable housing development in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Schools and city leaders are showing support for a possible 1,400-unit affordable housing development. The goal is to have retail, restaurants, and residents in one place. A 170-acre piece of land was being considered for industrial use, but the city, schools and developers are...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Mayor announces re-election campaign
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has announced he is running for re-election. He made the special announcement tonight at Winchester Mansion. During his announcement he mentioned how downtown Elkhart should be a resource for everyone. Roberson also talked about his accomplishments and working with the community...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County looks to curbside recycling
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Drop-off recycling could become a thing of the past in Elkhart County, after recent problems with several county-run drop-off bins. This is leading to county residents having to bring their recycling elsewhere or enroll in curbside service. The shrinking number of drop off recycling...
22 WSBT
Former LaPorte County Official in jail again for residential entry
LaPorte County, Ind. — A former longtime public official and firefighter from La Porte County is back in jail for entering the home of another person without permission. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested Wednesday for Level 6 felony residential entry and Class B misdemeanor malicious mischief. He was being held in the La Porte County Jail on $755 bond.
22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months for firearm offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Back in September 2022, 25-year-old Eric Blackmon brokered the sale of a handgun to another individual in Michigan City. Blackmon brought his own firearm with an extended magazine...
22 WSBT
Police pursuit ends in cemetery, woman arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase. Police say a vehicle did not stop near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets, which lead to a pursuit. It ended in the area of College Street and Linden Avenue. The vehicle was then seen...
22 WSBT
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill to murder
Goshen, Ind. — Instead of facing trial for the stabbing death of a car dealer during a test drive, a Goshen man plead guilty but mentally ill on Thursday. 23-year-old Samuel Byfield will be sentenced early next month for the death of 73-year-old Wayne Bontrager. Bontrager died more than...
22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. Between the summer of 2021 and January 2022, officials purchased methamphetamine from Shaquille Delaney, 32, of South Bend. During a search warrant, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, a .22...
22 WSBT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
22 WSBT
RV industry sees shift in sales post-pandemic
Elkhart County is the RV capital of the world, representing a 36-billion-dollar economic impact on the state of Indiana. The industry has seen its share of highs and lows, with this year being one of those lows. Traveling by RV or Motorhome brings with it a unique experience. It is...
22 WSBT
Niles hosts 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The weather may not feel like it, but it is time for more ice. Crews spent Thursday setting up for the 19th Annual Hunter Ice Festival. The event in downtown Niles includes ice sculptors, food, music, and vendors. Some of the artists come from as...
22 WSBT
South Bend Symphony Orchestra hosts "Celebration for a Dream" concert series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week. The concert series called “Celebration for a Dream” marks the cultural significance of African American music, and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
22 WSBT
Man pleads guilty for attempting to bring meth into Michiana
A South Bend man is heading to prison for 12 and a half years for trying to bring meth back to our area to sell. Terrence Reid pleaded guilty to the charges against him. In 2019, Reid went to California with others to buy more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine.
22 WSBT
Wanatah man arrested for felony breaking and entering
NOBLE TWP., Ind. (WSBT) — A man is being held at the La Porte County jail for felony breaking and entering. Deputies were called to a burglary in progress around 11:30 Wednesday morning in Noble Township. They say John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah, was spotted on video surveillance entering...
22 WSBT
Valley RV Show kicks off Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance to see the newest and best in the RV industry starts Thursday at the 48th Annual Valley RV and Camping Show at the Century Center. Displayed will be new models of motorhomes, fifth-wheels, toy haulers, and travel trailers. There will also be...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: Two arrests in two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within 24 hours
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within the course of 24 hours. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 4:49 p.m., an Elkhart Police Department officer responded to the 900 block of Johnson St in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 Buick Regal that was reported stolen on January 8.
22 WSBT
Hostrawser steps down as head football coach at LaVille
LAKEVILLE — A successful era is coming to an end on the gridiron at LaVille High School. Will Hostrawser is stepping down after ten successful seasons at the helm of the Lancer football program. "Simply put, the time is right for me to step away to focus on other...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are reporting a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
Comments / 0