FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
Teen arrested in Prince George's Co. for being in possession of stolen car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen car. Police say the teen suspect is from the Landover, Maryland area. On Tuesday, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives saw a car recently reported stolen out...
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
fox5dc.com
Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her
A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
fox5dc.com
2 children injured after Metrobus altercation; Police search for shooting suspects
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a suspect and are searching for others in connection with a triple shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old hurt in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of 14th Street, near Fort Stevens Drive.
Suspect Arrested for October Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring
Detectives from the county’s Third District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 26-year-old Keshawn Simpson, of Silver Spring, for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in downtown Silver Spring last October. At approximately 10:36 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers from the Third District responded to the intersection of...
Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Arrested In Georgia, Police Say
The man accused of killing a MTA bus driver back in October 2022 has been found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, authorities say. Leon Hill was located by detectives in Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being accused of killing 40-year-old Elaine Jackson on Oct. 18, 2022, according to Baltimore police.
Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police
Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County apartment complex residents report series of car break-ins
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Over a dozen cars in the Barclay Square apartment complex in Prince George’s County were broken into overnight Wednesday, and police are now investigating who was behind it. At this point, police don’t have an exact number of cars broken into, but neighbors of the complex,...
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
fox5dc.com
3 stolen cars recovered in Charles County
Three stolen cars were recovered after a chase in Charles County. The drivers were all teenagers. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Charles County Sheriff's spokesperson Diane Richardson about the case.
'An idiot with a gun' | 2 children shot getting off Metrobus
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.
fox5dc.com
2 children shot while exiting Metrobus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
fox5dc.com
Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
Bay Net
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
fox5dc.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl recovered after alleged DC gang members arrested on drug conspiracy charges: DOJ
WASHINGTON - A ghost gun, pills containing fentanyl, and more than $60,000 in cash were recovered after seven alleged D.C. gang members were arrested on drug conspiracy charges, officials with the District's U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Authorities say Melvin Grayson, 49, of District Heights, Md., Christopher Wells, 44, of...
