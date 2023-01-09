Read full article on original website
Clouds thicken Wednesday followed by some rain Thursday
Wednesday will start off with some sunshine and it will be relatively chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s. Even though clouds thicken, temperatures in the afternoon will reach to the lower 40s in most locations. As a warm front approaches, there may be a shower in some spots near the Maryland border by morning.
Tonight showers and a bit of a mix arrives
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s and it will be frosty. Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight into Thursday morning showers will arrive. We also could see a light wintry mix early Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s.
Today will be windy and we will become colder with scattered snow showers
This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s, but they will be falling. Today we will have scattered snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This wind will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures dip into the 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with flurries.
This afternoon will be windy and colder
Today we will be cloudy with a few flurries and scattered snow showers. This afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This wind will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures dip into the 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with flurries.
We will have times of rain this afternoon
Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall. At times, we could see some steady and heavy rainfall later into the afternoon and evening. There could even be some rumbles of thunder. Use caution while traveling. It will also be a foggy day. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers.
