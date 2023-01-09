Read full article on original website
WLUC
Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings. “We’ve noticed that the...
WLUC
Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its ‘adopt a hydrant’ campaign and needs Negaunee residents’ help. The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies. The department says studies show houses burn more quickly...
WLUC
Escanaba Planning Commission pauses incoming marijuana dispensary applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba paused all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The planning commission chair says this will allow the city to talk more about people’s concerns. However - any site already approved can continue moving forward. This includes the old Sayklly’s and Staples locations. The...
WLUC
Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
WLUC
How to care for your trees this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
WLUC
‘I feel pretty honored,’: Four new cadets begin at Gladstone Public Safety
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four new cadets are pioneering a new, volunteer program at Gladstone Public Safety. For the next two months, cadets will learn what it takes to be a police officer and a firefighter. “I feel pretty honored actually. I know it’s a big privilege to be a...
WLUC
Trans support group starts Marquette chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter. Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.
wnmufm.org
Negaunee Township crash breaks telephone pole
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI— No injuries were reported, after a pickup truck hit a telephone pole in Negaunee Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to M-35 between County Road 492 and Forest Drive. They say a 51-year-old Gwinn man lost control on a slippery corner and crashed into the pole, which broke.
WLUC
Provisions MQT hosts Coffee with a Cop event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City residents got to sit down with the police chief and a school official Thursday morning. Provisions MQT hosted another Coffee with a Cop event with Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. It also included a special guest, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick. Participants shared what...
WLUC
Metalsmith featured as Zero Degrees Gallery guest artist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on a metalsmith at Zero Degrees Art Gallery. Kalil Zender is the gallery’s guest artist for January and February. She makes jewelry by hand, primarily out of silver, with the addition of other natural elements like turquoise or deer antlers. Zender says...
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
WLUC
Some snow this week, big storms & cold stay away for now
Isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible late tonight. While precipitation won’t be heavy, it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to make roadways quite slick. Scattered mixed precipitation remains possible Tuesday. We could see snow accumulations of 1-3″ east of a line from Big Bay to Iron River by Tuesday’s end, though most of Upper Michigan will pick up an inch or less. Lighter snow is expected Wednesday (with rain showers mixing in near the Lake Michigan shoreline), before lake-effect snow chances pick up to end the week. Higher elevations of Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could see another 1-3″ for Thursday and Thursday night.
WLUC
Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
WLUC
Dorothy is Moving Mountains book signing to be held Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Author Dorothy Paad will be signing books at Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort on Saturday, January 14. The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. central time; Dorothy will be signing her newest book Dorothy is Moving Mountains. The event will also highlight the Moving Mountains Adaptive Program, as Saturday is the opening day for the program’s season.
WLUC
Dickinson County woodworking non-profit prepares to welcome new members, begin workshops
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County non-profit group is looking to share its knowledge on woodworking with the community. Organizers said the satisfaction of completing a project by hand can be a stress reliever for many. What started out as a hobby for Tom Wender has turned into...
WLUC
NMU Martin Luther King Jr. Day community service preview
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This coming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Northern Michigan University students and staff will give back to the community with multiple service projects. During this event, students will make blankets for the women’s shelter, thoughtful cards for Mill Creek Assisted Living residents and Valentine’s Day cards....
WLUC
Innovate Marquette to host ‘Tech Talk’ Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is continuing its ‘Tech Talks’ series this Thursday. Tech Talks is a program that brings technology-focused entrepreneurs to speak to the public. Thursday will feature Ben Van Den Broeck, the owner of ArtLab 3D Printing. Innovate Marquette says they host Tech Talks...
WLUC
Cultivating cannabis: how a marijuana growing facility ensures quality and safety in products
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The cannabis industry is growing exponentially in Michigan, and Baker Curtis Cannabis Company has harvested about 4,000 marijuana plants since starting operations in April. Bill Baker Jr. says he’s currently growing 2,000 plants, which will take 13 weeks from start to finish to get on store...
WLUC
NMU, Green Flower offering new online cannabis program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to learn more about legal compliance and risk assessment in the cannabis industry, you’re in luck. Northern Michigan University now has a Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program, which is in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis education company. It is the newest of four online cannabis program options.
