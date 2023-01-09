Isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible late tonight. While precipitation won’t be heavy, it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to make roadways quite slick. Scattered mixed precipitation remains possible Tuesday. We could see snow accumulations of 1-3″ east of a line from Big Bay to Iron River by Tuesday’s end, though most of Upper Michigan will pick up an inch or less. Lighter snow is expected Wednesday (with rain showers mixing in near the Lake Michigan shoreline), before lake-effect snow chances pick up to end the week. Higher elevations of Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could see another 1-3″ for Thursday and Thursday night.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO