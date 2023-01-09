ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT to start sale of recreational adult-use marijuana Tuesday

By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 14 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan

All eyes are on the birthplace of basketball this weekend. Turners Falls music program seeking instruments amid growing popularity. The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Getting Answers: companies in need of commercial truck drivers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Commercial truck drivers are still in dire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: ADHD medication shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shortage in attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications continues across the country. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out how this is impacting our area. The latest shortage is plaguing the shelves of pharmacies in western Massachusetts, including Springfield Pharmacy. This time,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Cheddar News

Connecticut Kicks off Adult-Use Cannabis on the Heels of New York

"Connecticut’s first adult-use cannabis dispensaries opened to the public on Tuesday, making the Constitution State the latest along the east coast to open access to cannabis to adults 21 and older.“Certainly the folks … who braved the cold this morning to stand and wait in line are incredibly excited about the opportunity today, not only of course to purchase safe, high quality product at our retail outlet, but also the fact that you know, this is the end of prohibition here in the state,” said Darren Weiss, chief operating officer of Verano Holdings, one of the companies licensed to sell...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUPE

A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring

Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy