Illinois State

wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
KENTUCKY STATE
WAND TV

Colder weather returns to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois and it'll be turning colder. After reaching the low-50s Tuesday, we'll enjoy another warm day Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. However, more moisture in the air will produce fog and drizzle. An approaching cold front tonight will bring...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
100.9 The Eagle

This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
illinois.edu

217 Today: Rural residents worry about potential effects of CAFOs

A measure guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave every year for all Illinois employees is awaiting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signature. The Illinois House’s new Republican leader is challenging Democrats to work with them more. A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle on Wednesday. Eggs are...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Egg prices impacting local businesses

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The price of eggs has jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. The average egg price jumped 49.1% in November compared with those a year earlier, according to CNBC. Diamonds Family Restaurant Owner Buki Limani...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE

