Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning
The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
WAND TV
Colder weather returns to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois and it'll be turning colder. After reaching the low-50s Tuesday, we'll enjoy another warm day Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. However, more moisture in the air will produce fog and drizzle. An approaching cold front tonight will bring...
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You
Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Central Illinois Proud
Storm to bring rain and snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Warmer than average temperatures are expected to continue impacting Central Illinois for the next few weeks, but a storm system off the coast of California could bring a shot of cooler air along with some rain and snow to the area. Key Takeaways. Rain starts...
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Illinois chemical plant catches fire, residents urged to avoid area
Residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday morning as emergency crews battled a major fire that broke out at a rural Illinois chemical plant, prompting the plant's evacuation.
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
illinois.edu
217 Today: Rural residents worry about potential effects of CAFOs
A measure guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave every year for all Illinois employees is awaiting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signature. The Illinois House’s new Republican leader is challenging Democrats to work with them more. A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle on Wednesday. Eggs are...
WAND TV
Egg prices impacting local businesses
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The price of eggs has jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. The average egg price jumped 49.1% in November compared with those a year earlier, according to CNBC. Diamonds Family Restaurant Owner Buki Limani...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
County sheriffs say they will not enforce Protect Illinois Communities law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Many counties in Illinois have no plans to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to letters released Wednesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed through the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday. It halts the sale of assault weapons in the state of […]
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Wind Farms on Lake Michigan part of plan to go from ‘Rust Belt’ to ‘Green Belt’
Renewable energy. Federal money. Local jobs. Illinois lawmakers are calling the “Rust Belt to Green Belt” program a win-win-win. The idea is to build offshore wind ports. State Sen. Robert Peters said the plan would bring thousands of jobs.
newschannel20.com
USDA invests $250,000 in local ag producer to strengthen Illinois’ meat supply chain
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $250,000 grant to Hufednick Farms Inc on Wednesday as part of an initiative to help farmers, ranchers, processors, and rural businesses diversify Illinois’ meat supply. “Expanding opportunities and eliminating unnecessary obstacles in our food supply chain...
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
Comments / 0