Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
PA live! 1.12.2022 Celebrity Memoir 2
Man wanted in connection to Old Forge strip club …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Old Forge. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-wanted-in-connection-to-old-forge-strip-club-shooting/. Ski resorts continue to battle Mother Nature’s warm...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
pahomepage.com
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show - Weather Ice Cream live shot
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show – Weather Ice Cream live …. 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show - Weather Ice Cream live shot. Community raises money for family of woman shot, …. Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 AM. Diocese of Scranton priests competing...
Dairy charity smashes fundraising records during PA Farm Show
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and area dairy farmers are already celebrating its incredible success. Thanks to a series of generous corporate donations, the Fill a Glass with Hope charitable campaign has already raised a record $201,000. Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint venture by the PA Dairymen's Association, the American Dairy Association North East, and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program raises funds that let food banks purchase fresh milk from local dairy processors at a reduced price. To date,...
Micah Parsons’ path; Farm Show milkshakes; COVID variant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll look at the variety of restaurants coming to central Pennsylvania, then catch up with Micah Parsons and see the governor-elect at the Farm Show. Our food (and many other things) writer Sue Gleiter yesterday put together a list of new restaurants coming to central Pennsylvania, something she keeps on top of. It was a good counter to a recent list of places that closed last year (personally missing Smoke & Pickles and Cafe 1500 here!).
pahomepage.com
Tough as Nails showrunner visits PA live!
Community raises money for family of woman shot, …. Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed | Eyewitness News @ 5 AM. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual …. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual cooking challenge. Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs. Water...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania sky to feature comet not seen in 50,000 years | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Bright meteor spotted in 7 states, including Pa.
Dozens of people — and possibly more — saw a brief, bright meteor in the sky on Monday evening. As of Tuesday morning, the American Meteor Society showed at least 38 sightings reported across seven states, from Boston to Washington, D.C., including several in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from around 5:30 p.m. the previous day.
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off Results
Chef Autumn Patti, Program Director at Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts at HACC spearheaded the competition. The assignment, just under 30 minutes to make the most creative meatball!. PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off Results. Chef Autumn Patti, Program Director at Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts at HACC...
Penn
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show awards scholarships to students
Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding …. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Area teen center kicks off new business program. Area teen center kicks off new business program. 61 displaced, one dead...
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off on Daybreak
Presented by the Pennsylvania Beef Council, students from Dauphin County Technical School squared off in an early morning beef and veal cooking competition. Presented by the Pennsylvania Beef Council, students from Dauphin County Technical School squared off in an early morning beef and veal cooking competition. Community raises money for...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
Meet 'the quads' —Quadruplet sisters compete together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman from Chester County are showing pigs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week, something they've been doing together since they were 8 years old. But although these girls share a lot of the same DNA, they're very different.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Railroad touts record-breaking 2022
PORT CLINTON – The Reading and Northern Railroad touted what it called a record-breaking 2022 Monday. Records for both freight traffic and excursion passenger ridership were broken by the shortline railroad, Pennsylvania’s largest privately owned railroad. ““Our performance in 2022 was amazing. Faced with an unprecedented surge in...
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
pahomepage.com
Area teen center kicks off new business program
Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding …. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. 61 displaced, one dead in Blakely high-rise fire …. 61 displaced, one dead in Blakely high-rise fire | Eyewitness News...
New Lego store; political regrets; Farm Show: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll play with Legos ... er, we’ll tell you where you can ... and then look at prison phone call costs, football games and the Farm Show. A construction worker who wanted a career change figured he couldn’t go wrong with something practically every kid (and many adults) love: Legos.
Pa. cities on list of 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
Comments / 0