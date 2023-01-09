Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
JV drops $40M for portfolio of aging Palm Beach County rentals
A partnership between New York and Toronto-based companies is betting on aging apartment complexes in Palm Beach County. North Point Management and Medallion Corporation bought five garden-style communities consisting of a total of 433 units in unincorporated parts of the county for $40.1 million, according to records and real estate database Vizzda. The selling entities tie to New York-based Arbor Realty Trust.
Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M
A health care chief and his wife bought an ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan for $48.4 million, a steep discount off the $75 million the sellers listed the property for last year. Records show Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena bought the mansion at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard from Francis and...
What Will 2023 Hold for the Palm Beach Real Estate Market?
In January 2022, The Real Deal spoke with several agents from Sotheby’s International Realty who specialize in the sizzling hot Palm Beach, Florida, market. At that time, housing prices were continuing to soar unabated, with no clouds marring the sky. Certainly no one could have predicted the headwinds that materialized of rising interest rates, surging inflation and a potential recession.
Harbert Management drops $66M for Broward warehouse complexes
Harbert Management Corporation paid $65.8 million for a Broward County industrial park. An affiliate of the Birmingham, Ala.-based investment management firm acquired Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Flex Park, a collection of 11 small-bay warehouses spanning nearly 360,000 square feet completed in 1973, records and Vizzda show. The deal breaks down to $183 per square foot.
Miami CRE brokers talk their book
Speaking to a ballroom full of their fellow dealmakers, South Florida brokers had a simple message: Our market is better than the rest. Here are some highlights from the 2023 CRE Outlook Conference, hosted by the Miami chapter of the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute, or CCIM. Brokers talked up new development activity in the trophy office market, the retail market’s low vacancy rate compared to national figures, and Blackstone’s spending spree.
Inside South Florida’s branded condo tower boom
Developer Edgardo Defortuna is negotiating with “key brands” for his and Shahab Karmely’s planned luxury waterfront condo project along the Miami River. One River Point, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was first proposed in the last cycle. It came back to life when Fortuna, CEO of Fortune Development Group, joined Karmely’s KAR Properties last year.
Palm Beach real estate mogul Burt Handelsman, “Mayor of Worth Avenue,” dies at 95
Palm Beach real estate mogul Burt Handelsman, the self-described “Mayor of Worth Avenue,” has died. He was 95 years old. Handelsman, whose last years were colored by a very public, bitter divorce from his wife of 67 years, was a longtime resident and prominent landlord in Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Daily News reported, citing his death on Jan. 5. From their kitchen table in Brooklyn, the couple built a $550 million real estate empire that a Palm Beach County judge divvied up in a nonagenarian legal battle.
Real estate investor sells Palm Beach house for $35M
Real estate investor Irwin Ackerman and his wife, Mary, sold their Palm Beach house for $34.9 million in an off-market deal. Records show the Ackermans sold the home at 107 Dolphin Road to 47th LLC, a Delaware entity. The true buyer is unknown. A similarly named LLC bought an oceanfront estate for $66 million late last month.
Metronomic loses Coconut Grove project in foreclosure sale
Developer Metronomic lost its completed Coconut Grove apartment project in a foreclosure sale, adding to its financial woes of recent years. Wilmington Trust, the largest creditor on GroveHaus, sold the 10-unit building at 3265 Bird Avenue for $8.1 million in a foreclosure sale to Bolonki LLC, an entity led by Norberto Roman and Julia Roman, according to court records. The sale was on Nov. 1 and disclosed in a court filing in late December.
Heir to Austrian billionaire’s fortune buys Sunny Isles penthouse
An heir to Austrian gambling billionaire Johann Graf’s fortune bought a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach. Patrick Graf paid $12.5 million for an upper penthouse at Muse Residences, a 68-unit, 49-story oceanfront tower at 17100 Collins Avenue, property records show. Irving Langer, a multifamily real estate investor, sold the condo at a loss.
Steve Ross scores approval for 515 Fern in downtown West Palm
Stephen Ross’ plan to develop the biggest office tower in downtown West Palm Beach passed a major hurdle on Wednesday. The West Palm Beach Downtown Action Committee greenlit the site plan and four variances, or exemptions from the city code, for the planned 25-story 515 Fern. City approval of several other aspects of the project are still pending.
Aimco spinoff Air pays $251M for South Beach Southgate Towers
Air Communities beefed up its portfolio with the $250.5 million purchase of Southgate Towers in Miami Beach. Air, or Apartment Income Real Estate Investment Trust, paid $223.5 million for the pair of 14-story multifamily buildings at 910 West Avenue, and $26.9 million for the garage with ground-floor retail at 959 West Avenue, according to records. The Gumenick family’s Gumenick Properties sold both properties.
Centennial plans 190 affordable rentals in Florida City
As South Florida’s ever-rising rents continue to price out apartment dwellers, Centennial Management is betting on affordable housing in Florida City. The Miami Lakes-based firm plans the 190-unit Cordova Estates townhouse rental complex south of Arthur Vining Davis Parkway and east of the Turnpike, according to Miami-Dade County records and real estate database Vizzda. The seven-building community is planned for a 12.2-acre site that includes properties at 321 and 329 East Davis Parkway.
