Palm Beach real estate mogul Burt Handelsman, the self-described “Mayor of Worth Avenue,” has died. He was 95 years old. Handelsman, whose last years were colored by a very public, bitter divorce from his wife of 67 years, was a longtime resident and prominent landlord in Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Daily News reported, citing his death on Jan. 5. From their kitchen table in Brooklyn, the couple built a $550 million real estate empire that a Palm Beach County judge divvied up in a nonagenarian legal battle.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO