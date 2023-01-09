ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Airport’s economic output $739 million

A jet is seen on the runway at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport. The North Carolina Department of Transportation, Aviation Division, wrote in The State of Aviation, January 2023, that aviation in North Carolina contributed $72 billion to the state’s economy. The Mount Airy/Surry County Airport wrote, “Day or...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
B98.5

Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly

Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
RUMFORD, ME
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
FOX8 News

Mount Airy man revives old memories with mailboxes

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., N.C. (WGHP) — For nearly 40 years, Errol Hill has been working with wood.   “There is just something about taking a rough piece of lumber…and It just comes alive,” Hill said. “The joy of making something with your own hands seeing something come to fruition that you put together.” For most […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mount Airy News

Need help filing taxes?

That annual rite is soon to be upon the land — filing tax returns. For those with low to moderate income, and no desire to get deep in all the paperwork and form filing that accompanies tax season, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is back and ready to help.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Skyrocketing energy bills plaguing Piedmont Triad residents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skyrocketing energy bills are raising eyebrows across the Piedmont Triad, and forcing families to really cut back. Many residents are finding themselves in situations where they can't even afford to pay their bill. "When I got this bill Saturday, I went into shock," said Suzy Bowles.
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
Mount Airy News

Last year was slightly wetter in city

To say that Mount Airy ended 2022 with a “slight” precipitation surplus might be an exaggeration, with a razor-thin margin involved inch-wise. Through 365 days of wet periods, dry spells and all kinds of other weather conditions in between, this area wound up with total precipitation of 52.46 inches last year, according to a breakdown from F.G. Doggett Water Plant.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
country1037fm.com

The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

