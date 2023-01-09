ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly $1 billion in additional state funding

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus, leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems are pitching that nearly $1 billion be allocated toward higher education.
TEXAS STATE

