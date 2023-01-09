Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
westernmassnews.com
Bridge along I-391 in Holyoke to be closed six months
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorists traveling to and from Holyoke via I-391 will experience some detours for the next several months. MassDOT announced Friday that the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over Holyoke city streets will be closed for the next six months for repairs starting Tuesday, January 17.
Driver uninjured after rollover on Main Road in Montgomery
A driver was uninjured after a rollover crash on Main Road in Russell Thursday afternoon.
3 people hospitalized after two-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
Two cars collided on 1420 Boston Road in Springfield Wednesday night.
Wrong way driver on Mass. Pike in Blandford charged with OUI, child endangerment
A New York woman was arrested after a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest driver after head-on wrong-way crash results in serious injuries for child passengers
A female driver has been arrested by Massachusetts State Police concerning a wrong-way crash that seriously injured children. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, the State Police-Westfield Barracks was notified of a wrong-way operator, driving east on Route 90 westbound, in the Blandford area. Troopers responded to the area and found that the wrong-way vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, had crashed head on into an apportioned tow truck.
westernmassnews.com
Victim in Holyoke hit-and-run dies from injuries
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Holyoke said their final goodbyes Thursday night and now, they want to tell his story in hopes that it might help in the investigation. One barber shop on Chicopee Street was busy on Friday serving up...
westernmassnews.com
New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
One person dead following Federal Street apartment fire in Springfield
One person has died following an early morning fire on Federal Street Friday.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
Main Street in Warren closed due to motor vehicle accident
Main Street in Warren is closed due to a pole and wires down from a motor vehicle accident.
iheart.com
Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail
A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Lexington Street for a house fire Wednesday night. Officials said that the fire was put out within an hour and all residents were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson...
darientimes.com
Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted after causing three-car crash in Enfield
ENFIELD — State police say they are investigating a hit-and-run involving three vehicles that caused a commercial truck to overturn and sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. The Connecticut State Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling in the left lane of three on Interstate...
Crews work to put out house fire in Springfield’s North End
Fire crews are currently working to put out a house fire in Springfield's North End.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke shooting suspect in custody following December shooting at The Unicorn
Community remembers young mother, infant son 30 years after double murder. Sherry was 23 years old when she and her infant son, Cedric, were murdered by Cedric’s father, Sean Seabrooks, on January 11th, 1993. Travel expert: old systems could be reason for nationwide FAA outage, flight delays. Updated: 12...
thereminder.com
Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire
CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
Tractor-trailer rollover causes fuel spill on I-91 in Enfield: State police
ENFIELD, Conn. — Crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer rollover early Monday caused a fuel spill on Interstate 91 in Enfield. State police said they were notified of the crash around 9:10 a.m. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway by exit 47E. A vehicle...
Comments / 2