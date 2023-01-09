ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Bridge along I-391 in Holyoke to be closed six months

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorists traveling to and from Holyoke via I-391 will experience some detours for the next several months. MassDOT announced Friday that the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over Holyoke city streets will be closed for the next six months for repairs starting Tuesday, January 17.
HOLYOKE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest driver after head-on wrong-way crash results in serious injuries for child passengers

A female driver has been arrested by Massachusetts State Police concerning a wrong-way crash that seriously injured children. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, the State Police-Westfield Barracks was notified of a wrong-way operator, driving east on Route 90 westbound, in the Blandford area. Troopers responded to the area and found that the wrong-way vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, had crashed head on into an apportioned tow truck.
BLANDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Victim in Holyoke hit-and-run dies from injuries

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Holyoke said their final goodbyes Thursday night and now, they want to tell his story in hopes that it might help in the investigation. One barber shop on Chicopee Street was busy on Friday serving up...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLANDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail

A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Lexington Street for a house fire Wednesday night. Officials said that the fire was put out within an hour and all residents were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted after causing three-car crash in Enfield

ENFIELD — State police say they are investigating a hit-and-run involving three vehicles that caused a commercial truck to overturn and sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. The Connecticut State Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling in the left lane of three on Interstate...
ENFIELD, CT
thereminder.com

Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire

CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy