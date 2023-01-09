Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Washington Examiner
Illinois illustrates how Democrats continue to fail on gun control
The Democratic Party’s gun control agenda follows a reliable pattern. In stage one, politicians who have no idea what they are talking about pass a law that wouldn’t solve anything. In stage two, the law gets struck down by the courts anyway. Illinois is the latest state to...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Arizona Republicans Ditch Katie Hobbs' First State of the State Address
The new Democratic governor, however, received a standing ovation from Democrats when discussing the state's water crisis and more funds for public education.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees
House Democrats will participate in all of the various special committee investigations being teed up by GOP leaders, the Democrats’ caucus chairman vowed on Tuesday. “It is our intent to seat members on … every select committee, every subcommittee that the leadership on the majority side advances,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) told reporters in the…
Washington Examiner
Swalwell shares threatening voicemail he says was prompted by McCarthy 'spreading lies'
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shared a tweet featuring a death threat he received via voicemail — a message the California Democrat said was inspired by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “spreading lies” about him. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Swalwell shared audio from a voicemail telling the...
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
msn.com
Republicans implore House GOP to pump brakes on Biden administration impeachments
Regular business may have only just begun in the Republican-controlled House, but the first impeachment articles have already been filed against a member of the Biden administration. Yet several Republicans are advising the House GOP not to start impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his administration officials over apparent...
Washington Examiner
House to vote on bill to abolish IRS and replace income tax with 'Fair Tax'
The Republican-led House will vote on a bill to abolish the IRS and replace the existing income tax system with a wide-reaching consumption tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the legislation, the Fair Tax Act, on Tuesday. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to allow a floor vote on the legislation as part of a deal cut with the conservative House Freedom Caucus to become House speaker, Fox News reported.
iheart.com
SC Congressman Introduces 'Rush Was Right Act'
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan introduced the following ten pieces of legislation to begin the 118th Congress and begin his work for the American people. This legislative portfolio protects American energy production, upholds Second Amendment rights, combats inflation, protects children from exploitation, and defends our national security. Preventing...
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Washington Examiner
Ex-Santos campaign staffers question sloppy bookkeeping, predict he will be 'perp walked'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy might have embattled Rep. George Santos's back, but two of the freshman lawmaker's former campaign staffers claimed things felt fishy from the start and predicted a tough road ahead with substantial legal fallout for the New York politician. “Lying on your resume is one thing, but...
msn.com
McCarthy responds to Penn Biden document situation: 'Why weren't they raided'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy joined "Hannity" for his first interview since winning the speakership, and laid out the new Republican majority's vision and commented on the case of classified documents being discovered at an office formerly used by President Biden. Host Sean Hannity pointed out that when Hillary Clinton was...
