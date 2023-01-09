Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming reach settlement over alleged biometric privacy law violations
EAST PEORIA PEORIA (25 News Now) - Time is running out to be part of an $825,000 settlement reached in a proposed class action lawsuit involving Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino. The lawsuit claims that Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, as customers’ faces were visible to certain security cameras at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino’s sportsbook.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
Lawyer for Illinois EMTs charged with patient's murder reacts to 'very odd criminal case'
The lawyer for two Illinois EMTs charged with the murder of a Black man who was strapped to a stretcher facedown called it a "very odd criminal case."
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
Retired Galesburg nurse’s sentencing for Ponzi scheme delayed
70-year-old Reva Stachniw of Galesburg has had her sentencing date in Federal Court delayed after being found guilty in August of participating in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The retired nurse was found guilty by a jury, alongside 58-year-old Ron Throgmartin on a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington man spits out illegal gun mod, gets federal prison
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns. According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also...
1470 WMBD
Peorian caught beating a dog on camera going to prison
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
1470 WMBD
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
1470 WMBD
UAW prepares Caterpillar workers for potential strike
PEORIA, Ill. – The union representing Caterpillar workers in the Peoria area says they don’t want to have to strike, but they want to be ready to do so anyway. In a letter obtained by 25 News, United Auto Workers Local 974 is sending letters this week to union members indicating contract talks will start soon, ahead of the current deal expiring in the Spring.
starvedrock.media
Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man, charged with murder, indicted by grand jury again in separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged by a grand jury with murder in connection to the city’s 17th homicide last year, is now facing a new grand jury indictment. A grand jury Tuesday charged Domonicue Linwood, 24, with a count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
tspr.org
Mayor: Tweets ‘disturbing’ amid ongoing EEOC investigation
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman quickly took action after learning of homophobic and transphobic tweets that may have come from a council member while the city is dealing with a federal discrimination complaint. TSPR obtained Schwartzman’s Dec. 21 email to the city council via a Freedom of Information Act request.
1470 WMBD
State Farm moves to outside company for IT work
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police sergeants and lieutenants get higher pay under new union contract
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police sergeants and lieutenants will receive pay raises, and they’ll have to submit to random drug and alcohol testing each year under terms of a new, four-year union contract. The deal approved unanimously Monday night by the Bloomington City Council calls for the...
wcbu.org
Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit
Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council says yes to weed dispensary and Harrison School demolition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night. The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Cocaine Dealer Chased Down In Streator
After a brief foot chase, an alleged cocaine dealer was tracked down in Streator. Members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force helped other officers apprehend 28-year-old Michael McKinnie of Streator on Monday. He was wanted for dealing cocaine along with missing court dates on other charges of drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Bond for McKinnie has been set at a million dollars.
