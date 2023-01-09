ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

North Coast Journal

Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm

The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented

EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Held for Trespassing and Vandalism

This is a press release from the Hoopa Tribal Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 0403 hours, Sgt. A. Doolittle was dispatched to the Klamath-Trinity Joint...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested After Early Morning Vandalism, Says Rio Dell PD

This is a press release from the Rio Dell Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-10-23 at approximately 8:22 am, the Rio Dell Police Department responded to the 100 block of...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Hwy 101 Traffic Accident Near 14th Street Exit

Emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on Highway 101 in the northbound lane near Sunset Avenue in Arcata a little after 2 p.m. on January 12. Reports from the CHP Traffic Incident page indicates that additional cars were involved, although that is contradictory to the information broadcast over the scanner. According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, two vehicles were pulled to the side of the highway while a tan Toyota Camry was in the center divider of the highway.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Can You Help Bagel Anne’s Family as They Say Goodbye?

The family of Bagel Anne, a five-year-old Trinity County pooch, received the devastating news that her time earth-side is limited; news that has come with a hefty vet-bill, stressing the already devastated family. Danielle DeVore set up a GoFundMe account to help with the vet bills and perhaps a little...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Deputies Arrest Man for Elder Abuse

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 7, 2023, at about 5:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

In Which a Suspect Finds Himself in a Prickly Situation

Around 11:10 p.m., a suspect fleeing law enforcement in the Humboldt Hill area south of Eureka found himself in a prickly situation…he ended up tangled in barbed wire and at the point of a taser in a field near the 1500 block of Golden West Court. Law enforcement at...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Sliding Road Damages Fortuna Home, Wrecks Truck, and Leaves Neighborhood Stuck

A week ago yesterday, Paradise Drive on the far eastern edge of Fortuna, lost its road. About 28 people lost vehicle access to the outside world. According to Jodie Whiting who lives in the neighborhood, “Sunday night last week, my next-door neighbor noticed that the road had slid so he came back and started telling my sons. My son who lives next door called his boss…The boss came up to look–He was going to pick up the kid for work–and didn’t see where the road had slipped. The angle of the road and his hood didn’t allow him to see. And, he went over the bank.”
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Allocates $1Million to Develop Earthquake Recovery and Assistance Program

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has allocated $1 million to develop a local Earthquake Recovery and Assistance Program to help Humboldt County residents impacted by the Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. The funding in this program is in addition to the $3 million in available funding announced by Senator Mike McGuire earlier this week, which will also be used for recovery (details below).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, January 13 Through Thursday, January 19

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

