Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Siesta Key incorporation bill passes in 3-1 vote, moves to Legislation
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Siesta Key Incorporation Bill was approved by the Sarasota County legislative delegation Thursday afternoon. “We’re super happy that we got the greenlight today and were up for the challenge," said Save Siesta Key Chairman, Tim Hensey. In a 3 to 1 vote, the Sarasota County...
snntv.com
Blood shortages prompts call for donations
SARASOTA - Suncoast Blood Centers teamed up with the Sarasota Police Department to help combat the blood shortage across the Suncoast. As the New Year begins, Suncoast blood Centers is again in desperate need of blood. “Between O negative and O positive blood, those are the most desperately needed at...
snntv.com
Arrest made in 2006 Manatee County cold case
MANATEE COUNTY - An arrest has been made in a 2006 Manatee County cold case. After 16 years, detectives with the Manatee County Sheriffs Office have evidence to charge Pedro Garcia with the murder of Guadalupe Vela. The second cold case murder charge against Garcia in the last 7 months.
snntv.com
Rainforest masks bring a little bit of Costa Rica to Sarasota
SARASOTA- The Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica exhibition at Selby Gardens is back for the 19th year. The exhibition features hand carved and painted masks from the Boruca tribe of Costa Rica. Artist, Esteban Morales Lazaro, said that the long trip to Florida was so worth it after seeing the...
snntv.com
FAA System Outage Impacts Flights
The FAA grounded all flights nationwide this morning, after flight system outage occurring last night. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport President Rick Piccolo says this is the first time he has heard of the FAA grounding nationwide flights due to a outage. "We had systems break down, let's just say in...
snntv.com
Preliminary report on December third plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report on a December third plane crash in Venice that claimed three lives. Christian Kath, his wife and son departed St Pete Clearwater International Airport to Venice on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Just after seven-thirty that evening, Kath took off from Venice Municipal Airport . The flight lasted about twenty seconds, climbing to less than 100 feet and plunging the Piper PA28 into the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 15 feet. The agency reported, Dark night conditions prevailed around Venice Municipal airport at the time of the crash. Airport surveillance video depicted the aircraft departing runway 23 to the southwest, with little to no angle of climb, and no discernible horizon.
snntv.com
What New College students think about the new board of trustees
SARASOTA- Sarasota’s New College of Florida is facing some changes. Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that he has appointed 6 conservatives to the board of trustees at liberal arts school, New College of Florida. SNN spoke to a few current students. “I personally think it’s a good thing.”...
snntv.com
Sarasota Olympian Weyant signs NIL deal with SwimOutlet.com
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 11, 2023 - Not only does Sarasota Olympic Swimmer Emma Weyant have a new swimming hole, she now has an NIL deal to go with it. A 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, Weyant transferred to the University of Florida, and Wednesday she announced a collaboration with SwimOutlet.com in an article for Swim World Magazine. N.I.L. stands for Name, Image, Likeness, and it allows college athletes to earn money off of their fame.
snntv.com
Student-Athlete of the Month: Blaine Taranto, Venice High School
VENICE, FL (SNN-TV) - SNN's first Carl Reynolds Law Student-Athlete of the Month of 2023 represents a high school where they tout "Its Just Different Here". Venice High School senior Blaine Taranto is the state's top wrestler and the top pick for Student-Athlete of the Month. "A phenomenal kid in...
Comments / 0