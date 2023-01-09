The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report on a December third plane crash in Venice that claimed three lives. Christian Kath, his wife and son departed St Pete Clearwater International Airport to Venice on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Just after seven-thirty that evening, Kath took off from Venice Municipal Airport . The flight lasted about twenty seconds, climbing to less than 100 feet and plunging the Piper PA28 into the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 15 feet. The agency reported, Dark night conditions prevailed around Venice Municipal airport at the time of the crash. Airport surveillance video depicted the aircraft departing runway 23 to the southwest, with little to no angle of climb, and no discernible horizon.

