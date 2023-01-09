Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elkin Tribune
Thirteen graduate from Basic Law Enforcement Training
DOBSON — Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program. The program graduation was held December 19, in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The Fall Day Class graduates...
Mount Airy News
Candidate seeks clerk seat amid turmoil
STUART, Va. — Saying the clerk of court office in Patrick County has undergone turmoil could be an understatement, with its leader suspended while facing drug and other charges, but candidate Nancy Turner Belcher seeks to turn things around. “Our clerk’s office has suffered some setbacks,” Belcher said Tuesday...
Davidson County community frustrated by litter
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
Mount Airy News
County trail, sidewalk links eyed
Will every place in the world eventually be connected by some giant pathway? While that sounds far-fetched, a movement is now underway to study the possibility of linking municipalities in Surry County via paved trails and sidewalks. As part of that concept, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 5-0...
thestokesnews.com
Sutton Brothers announces acquisition of Brady Flanary
Sutton Brothers, a locally owned HVAC and Plumbing Company. located in Kernersville, announces that they have acquired Brady Flanary HVAC, INC. located in. King, NC to better serve their growing customer base. According to Jack Sutton, one of the owners of Sutton Brothers, strategic acquisition of another locally. owned HVAC...
Mount Airy News
Airport’s economic output $739 million
A jet is seen on the runway at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport. The North Carolina Department of Transportation, Aviation Division, wrote in The State of Aviation, January 2023, that aviation in North Carolina contributed $72 billion to the state’s economy. The Mount Airy/Surry County Airport wrote, “Day or...
Charlotte Stories
NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend
North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
Mount Airy News
Confederate graves desecrated in Surry
DOBSON — Two Lowgap residents are facing felony charges for allegedly desecrating the grave sites of Confederate veterans at a cemetery in that area last month, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon. Travis William Barker, 37, of 228 Barker Hollow Lane, and Tina Louise Lowe, 44,...
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
Mount Airy News
Need help filing taxes?
That annual rite is soon to be upon the land — filing tax returns. For those with low to moderate income, and no desire to get deep in all the paperwork and form filing that accompanies tax season, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is back and ready to help.
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville woman dies in collision
A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
thestokesnews.com
Upchurch returning to the sidelines
Wildcat football coach Jimmy Upchurch preparing his team during the 2019 season. West finished 11-4 and the West Regional Runner-ups after starting the season 1-3. Jimmy Upchurch being recognized at the East/West All-Star game in 2017. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News. Coach Jimmy Upchurch with players Austin Fleming,...
thestokesnews.com
North Football has middle school signing
North Stokes football coach Jamie Fortner host the second annual middle school football signing. Front Row: Cayden Fryar, Tristan Dodson, Wyatt Long, Wyatt Collins, Hunter Overby, and Levi Richardson. Coaches: David Martin (PGMS) Paul Curtis, Matthew Wise, Jamie Fortner, David Anderson, Dylan James.
High crash numbers along NC 109 encourages officials to make improvements
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 109 took the lives of three people Friday, but it's not the first time. That weighs the community service people down and the public safety people it weighs them down a lot and they think about it every time they go on another call," said Fair Grove Fire Department's, Andy Lyndon.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
abc45.com
Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
Family, community raises concerns about safety of NC 109 in Davidson County after 3 killed in crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash along N.C. 109 in Davidson County is renewing the call from the community for added safety measures along the road. “All it takes is one senseless person to ruin a family and ruin a community, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Amanda King, who lives close to […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
Comments / 0