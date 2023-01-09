Read full article on original website
Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471
Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
Former state Sen. Pat Browne picked for Pa. revenue secretary
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro crosses party lines, nominating former state Sen. Pat Browne as the next Secretary of Revenue, saying:. "At a time where Pennsylvania families are being crushed under a mountain of rising prices, we need leaders who will focus on reigniting Pennsylvania's economy and providing relief for working families across the Commonwealth."
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals
A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
Bill would penalize Idaho cities, governments that don't fully enforce abortion laws
BOISE—Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they will not investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations. It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the bill was...
Rock Island County Sheriff joins others in opposing new Illinois gun law
Some Illinois sheriffs are pushing back against a bill that bans certain semi-automatic firearms, saying it's unconstitutional. The Protect Illinois Communities Act, House Bill 5471, was signed into law Tuesday, Jan. 10, by Gov. JB Pritzker. The bill bans the sale, distribution, and manufacture of certain high-powered semi-automatic rifles, ammunition and large-capacity magazines.
Registration open for 2023 Georgia Ag Forecast
TIFTON -- Registration is now open for the 2023 Georgia Ag Forecast, which will be held Jan. 27 at the University of Georgia Tifton Conference Center on the UGA-Tifton campus. A live virtual option also will be available. The annual seminar, offered by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry
(The Center Square) – A growing number of county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. It is now illegal to buy or sell more than 170 semi-automatic firearms. Those who owned such guns before the ban went into effect Tuesday when the governor signed the measure must register them with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. There’s also a ban on long gun magazines of more than 10 and handgun magazines of more than 15.
Republican-led committee votes to allow anti-gay conversion therapy practices
Republicans on an administrative rules committee blocked for a second time Thursday an examining board’s prohibition on the practice of conversion therapy — a discredited form of therapy that involves attempting to convince LGBTQ people to change their sexual orientation and/or gender identity — by licensed counselors, therapists and social workers.
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
California’s volatile tax system strikes again | Dan Walters
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion budget surplus and boasted that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”. He and the Legislature then wrote...
ArkLaTex: Income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville recently visited KTBS to discuss several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session. One of those is the elimination of the state income tax and he explained why.
4 St. Clair County stations to get first MetroLink fare collection gates
ST. LOUIS — Four MetroLink stations in St. Clair County will get the system’s first fare collection gates and related fencing next year under a plan outlined Thursday to “show progress” in increasing safety on the trains. Kevin Scott, general manager of security for the Bi-State...
MN Supreme Court denies petition to appeal murder conviction
An Owatonna man who pleaded guilty to the March 2021 murder of another man outside a small Minneapolis mall has been denied a chance to have his case reviewed by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Mubarak Osman Musse, 29, has been attempting to appeal his 22-year prison sentence for the second-degree...
Report: 49 more children die in Illinois DCFS care last year than year before
(The Center Square) – A new report by an inspector general for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services shows 171 children died while in contact with the department last year, 40% more than the year before. Lawmakers are now demanding action. The 248-page report released by the...
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nearby expressway shootings down by nearly half last year, state police say
Illinois State Police are crediting increased law-enforcement efforts and technology for a 47% drop in Chicago-area expressway shootings during 2022 as compared to the previous year. "The number of nonfatal-injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared...
New Louisiana dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat of World War II
Shreveport, LA -- The state of Louisiana is being honored in 2023 with a new dollar coin. The beautiful dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat, a landing ship that proved critical in World War Two, especially at D-Day which saw thousands of American troops land on the beaches at Normandy, France. The Higgins Boats were manufactured in New Orleans.
Another round of severe storms possible Thursday
As cleanup from last week’s storms continue, another day of stormy weather could be possible Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dynamic system is expected to move through the Mississippi/Alabama region early Thursday morning. This system could bring gusty winds outside of thunderstorm activity, including sustained winds up to 25 mph.
