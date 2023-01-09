ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

kezi.com

One lane of Highway 101 to re-open after landslide

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- One lane of Highway 101, which suffered a landslide on Monday that severely damaged the roadway, is expected to reopen Friday after contractors were able to repair some of the damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. A 200-yard segment of Highway 101 about 12...
PORT ORFORD, OR
KDRV

NEW IMAGES: landslide closed U.S. Highway 101, dropped as much as 12 feet

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says the coastal roadway U.S. Highway 101 dropped by as much as 12 feet in a landslide today that closed the highway. ODOT says US 101 is closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford in northern Curry County where the landslide caused a 500-feet segment of highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some spots.
PORT ORFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA

A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
RIDDLE, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found in California

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

ijpr.org

David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat

Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

