kezi.com
One lane of Highway 101 to re-open after landslide
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- One lane of Highway 101, which suffered a landslide on Monday that severely damaged the roadway, is expected to reopen Friday after contractors were able to repair some of the damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. A 200-yard segment of Highway 101 about 12...
KDRV
NEW IMAGES: landslide closed U.S. Highway 101, dropped as much as 12 feet
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says the coastal roadway U.S. Highway 101 dropped by as much as 12 feet in a landslide today that closed the highway. ODOT says US 101 is closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford in northern Curry County where the landslide caused a 500-feet segment of highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some spots.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
kezi.com
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
KDRV
BREAKING: U.S. Highway 101 closed due to landslide
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- According to the Curry County Emergency Management team, all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford. At milepost 312 a landslide beneath the highway look out a portion of the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this will...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
kezi.com
Investigation underway for former Myrtle Creek teacher’s aide accused of exchanging inappropriate messages
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A substitute instructional assistant recently employed by the South Umpqua School District is under investigation by law enforcement after a video surfaced where he appeared to admit to exchanging inappropriate messages with children. In a video making the rounds on social media, a representative of a...
ijpr.org
David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat
Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
kezi.com
Douglas County man sent to federal prison for selling meth and illegal gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A Douglas County man will serve five years in federal prison for building and selling an illegal rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. According to authorities, court documents show that in January 2021...
