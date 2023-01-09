Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
U.S. inflation cools again, giving Fed room to downshift on rates
U.S. inflation continued to slow in December, adding to evidence price pressures have peaked and putting the Federal Reserve on track to again slow the pace of interest-rate hikes. The overall consumer price index fell 0.1% from the prior month, with cheaper energy costs fueling the first decline in 2...
MySanAntonio
Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla
If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
MySanAntonio
Banks' revenue bonanza seen under threat from looming U.S. recession
The market volatility and interest-rate hikes that gave U.S. banks their biggest windfall last year may prove to be their biggest headache in 2023. When Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo kick off the industry's fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, investors will be less interested in seeing how robust profits were in the final three months of last year and more focused on signs the nation's biggest banks are girding for a major downturn as rate increases crimp economic activity.
Fed's Powell noted "balance of risks" in rate hike path from 2018 onwards, transcripts show
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months before he became Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell urged a gradual approach to raising interest rates so that the U.S. central bank could more adequately assess the true strength of the labor market against tepid inflation, foreshadowing a cautiousness on policy that would persist under his leadership until the coronavirus crisis and its aftermath forced a wholesale change.
MySanAntonio
Oil rises a sixth day as U.S. data shows inflation moderating
Growing confidence in China's recovery and mounting evidence of cooling U.S. inflation buoyed crude prices for a sixth day. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $78 a barrel for the longest run of daily gains since February. U.S. consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, the first monthly decline since 2020. The report bolstered risky assets with traders betting the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
Color of Change Calls on Retailers to Audit Hair Products
Color of Change is calling on retailers to pull and audit their Black hair product assortments following an October study by The National Institutes of Health that found the use of chemical hair straighteners — or relaxers, which is most prevalent among Black women — is associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer. The study, which included data from 33,497 U.S. women ages 34 to 74, found that women who reported frequent use of hair-straightening products (defined as over four times in the previous year), were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than their counterparts. More...
MySanAntonio
World economy's soft landing hopes boosted as 2023 begins
The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that's no guarantee 2023 will end that way. A variety of factors - a sooner-than-expected reopening of China's economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation - are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.
MySanAntonio
Add movement to your workday with this discounted Cubii under-desk elliptical
The best workout is one that blends seamlessly into your day — seriously, who actually enjoys waking up before dawn to get exercise in? — and there have been a slew of under-desk exercise devices to help us get our steps in while we WFH or in the office. Now you can save big on the Cubii under-desk elliptical, which is currently $50 off on Amazon.
MySanAntonio
Wells Fargo expenses swell on regulatory hit, severance
Wells Fargo posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter expenses, even after the firm warned of a hefty loss tied to a regulatory sanction last month. The firm spent $16.2 billion in the last three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, exceeding analyst estimates. That included $3.3 billion in operating losses after Wells Fargo said last month it would book costs for a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other legal issues. The shares fell 3.9% in early trading in New York.
MySanAntonio
Amazon has KN95 masks for less than 80 cents each right now
We are approaching the rock-bottom depths of flu season and continuing to grapple with the fact that Covid has, despite our collective hopes and entreaties, not quite gone away yet (in fact, there’s a shiny new variant in town). One of the best things you can do to protect yourself and others is (still) wearing a mask, and if you’re running out of KN95s, we have a hot new deal for you.
MySanAntonio
New Airline Software Might Mean the End of Mistake Fares
As a colleague once said, “Mistake fares are the flights equivalent of Best Buy listing a TV for 20 bucks by accident.” Unfortunately, a new software is making them increasingly harder to find all the time. But first thing’s first: what the hell is mistake fare?. According...
MySanAntonio
Warm up to this discounted portable propane heater from Walmart
A little extra warmth can go a long way — especially when your usual heat source is knocked out. Right now, you can score a Dyna-Glow portable heater for $64 instead of $119 at Walmart. Dyna-Glo Grab N Go XL Portable Heater- $64 ($55 off; $119 originally) There are...
MySanAntonio
Biden push to spur solar production gets $2.5 billion boost
Korean conglomerate Hanwha Solutions pledged to invest more than $2.5 billion in U.S. solar manufacturing, a boost to the Biden administration's efforts to reduce the nation's dependence on China for its panel supply. One of its units, Hanwha Qcells, plans to build a factory in Bartow County, Georgia, to make...
MySanAntonio
No ban of gas stoves is planned, head of U.S. safety agency says
The head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves, days after one of his colleagues said a ban was one option was under consideration in comments that ignited a political firestorm. "I am not looking to ban gas stoves and...
Comments / 0