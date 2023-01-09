Color of Change is calling on retailers to pull and audit their Black hair product assortments following an October study by The National Institutes of Health that found the use of chemical hair straighteners — or relaxers, which is most prevalent among Black women — is associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer. The study, which included data from 33,497 U.S. women ages 34 to 74, found that women who reported frequent use of hair-straightening products (defined as over four times in the previous year), were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than their counterparts. More...

