ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Abortion, tax cuts among big topics as Va. lawmakers return to Richmond

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vddNy_0k8tTZpN00

NORFOLK, Va. - Lawmakers this week are set to head back to Richmond for the General Assembly session with several big topics on the agenda, including abortion, mental health, and tax cuts.

Ahead of the start of the session, groups are laying out their priorities for lawmakers to take up, including the Virginia chapter of the NAACP.

Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News is another reminder for the NAACP about the need to address mental health.

"We're coming out of a pandemic. We have recognized now that folks are struggling. Children are struggling," said Valerie Slater of the NAACP.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed $230 million in new spending to help provide mental health resources. "It's a step in the right direction, but in order for that step to continue on the right path, it's got to be matched with the same intensity of application and make sure that fidelity is used when we are applying these new resources," said Slater.

Gov. Youngkin has also proposed $1 billion in new tax cuts, which his office says could mean the average family of four sees their taxes go down by about $600 a year.

"We're going to reduce taxes for all Virginians," Youngkin told News 3 last month.

"We will keep a close eye on the governor's billion-dollar tax cuts. We want to make sure that it doesn't impact public education or any social programs that impact underrepresented areas," said Gaylene Kanoyton of the NAACP.

While those are important issues, the most talked about issue ahead of the session appears to be abortion.

Gov. Youngkin and some Republicans have proposed more restrictions on abortion, but Del. Todd Gilbert, the Speaker of the House, said any legislation faces an uphill battle due to Democrats remaining in control of the state senate.

"I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on that issue," Gilbert told reporters Monday.

Later in the fall, all of the General Assembly seats will be on the ballot. Old Dominion University Police Science Professor Dr. Ben Melusky believes that could make the upcoming session contentious at times.

"We're going to see a lot of bills put forward that have no chance of getting out of committee and they're just political posturing for the members that'll be going up for re-election," said Melusky.

Comments / 2

Related
royalexaminer.com

Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines

• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The Roanoke Star

Gov. Youngkin Delivers “State Of Commonwealth” Address In General Assembly

As Virginia’s General Assembly opened their 2023 session on January 11, Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) delivered his State of the Commonwealth Address, as required by the state Constitution. The text in its entirety is given below. Good afternoon. Thank you. Mr. Speaker, Lt. Governor Earle-Sears, Attorney General Miyares, Chief Justice Goodwyn, President Lucas, members of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers

Virginia is one of the richest states in the nation in median household income, often among the top ten. State legislators, however, consistently fail to meet the funding standards set by the Virginia Board of Education for students in K-12 public schools.   We rank near the bottom in per-pupil spending for public education, at a […] The post Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Democrat claims victory in Virginia state Senate race

(The Center Square) – The Democrat who ran in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia state Senate appears to have achieved victory after his Republican opponent conceded Wednesday. Unofficial election results show Democrat Aaron Rouse holding 50.41% of the vote in the special election compared to Republican Kevin Adams, who held 49.5% of the vote. The two candidates were vying to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Jen Kiggans, who was recently sworn into the U.S. House...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Electric utility rate reform back on General Assembly agenda

The Affordable Energy Act would leave that system in place but would make rate reductions no longer reliant on regulators’ determination of whether customers are owed refunds — a conclusion that has been difficult for the SCC to reach during formal reviews because of other parts of the state law allowing the utilities to subtract or reinvest various earnings from their overall total.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy