westernmassnews.com
Bridge along I-391 in Holyoke to be closed six months
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorists traveling to and from Holyoke via I-391 will experience some detours for the next several months. MassDOT announced Friday that the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over Holyoke city streets will be closed for the next six months for repairs starting Tuesday, January 17.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
Traffic backed up on I-91 in West Springfield due to wood on road
Traffic was backed up on I-91 South in West Springfield Wednesday morning.
3 people hospitalized after two-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
Two cars collided on 1420 Boston Road in Springfield Wednesday night.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: impact of cannabis sales in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. One of Springfield’s dispensaries, Insa, is part of that billion-dollar number. Despite one Northampton cannabis dispensary closing its doors last month, business is booming over at Insa in Springfield. “2022 was a...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Lexington Street
The Turners Falls music department is asking the community for help. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders revealed their plan to provide continued tax relief to people in the city on Thursday. MassHire in Springfield has several services available to people looking to...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke banquet facility reopen following December fire
HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke catering company and banquet hall is back open after a December fire. Three days after Christmas, firefighters rushed to Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, which had been hosting a small function moments earlier. “All the sudden the lights started flickering, you could hear...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield leaders unveil new tax relief plan
westernmassnews.com
Victim in Holyoke hit-and-run dies from injuries
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Holyoke said their final goodbyes Thursday night and now, they want to tell his story in hopes that it might help in the investigation. One barber shop on Chicopee Street was busy on Friday serving up...
thegraftonnews.com
Amazon spends $15 million for two parcels on Grafton-Shrewsbury line
GRAFTON — A division of Amazon has paid $15.1 million for land straddling the Grafton-Shrewsbury line. Amazon Data Services Inc. bought the two parcels, totaling 22.3 acres, at 4 and 8 Centennial Drive in November from SSB Realty Inc., part of State Street Corporation in Boston. Sale documents filed...
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
westernmassnews.com
Over two dozen firefighters graduate from fire academy
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of new firefighters joined the ranks on Friday after a graduation ceremony was held at the Department of Fire Services’ Springfield campus. The 28 recruits will represent departments around the state including several local departments. “For us, it’s huge. We got three recruits back....
westernmassnews.com
TD Bank extends Garden naming rights through 2045
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart
One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car crash on Boston Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Monday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded just before 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been made public at this time. Copyright 2023....
