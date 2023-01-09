The Challenge star Brittany Hockley appears to have accidentally revealed her new secret boyfriend after he was spotted in the background of her Instagram story. Brittany – who recently filled in for Jackie O on the Kyle and Jackie O show – has gone to great extents to conceal the identity of her new man. However, on the radio show, she said she was “in the early days” of seeing someone who “wasn’t Australian”. Brittany told her co-host that she met the man on the dating app Raya, and suggested that he was in the public eye.

3 DAYS AGO