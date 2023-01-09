Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
United MMA Hawaii Gym Owned By Victoria Lee’s Family Closed Its Doors Permanently After Her Death
Lee family-owned United MMA Hawaii gym has “permanently closed” shortly after the death of ONE’s Victoria. A report said the gym has already notified its active members about the shut down. Victoria Lee’s untimely passing, without a doubt, has devastated her entire family. As the Lee family...
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dead at 18
Victoria Lee, rising MMA star, died Dec. 26, 2022 in Hawaii. She was 18. Lee's sister, Angela Lee Pucci, also a champion MMA fighter, shared the news on Instagram Jan. 7. "On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away," Pucci wrote.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
Former NFL Star Reveals Biggest 'Pet Peeve' With Fans
In the lead-up to his Gronk Beach festival, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke to several different media sites. During his conversation with PEOPLE, Gronk said he appreciates his fans. However, he also noted there's one thing he's not comfortable with when it comes to interacting with fans. "I ...
CBS Sports
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni charged with aggravated femicide in death of his girlfriend in Mexico
On Jan. 1, Phil Baroni, one of the most well-traveled fighters of the 2000s, was arrested in a hotel in San Pancho, Mexico. On Monday, Baroni was officially charged with femicide by a Mexican state judge. According to the initial report by Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni and his girlfriend,...
Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos
Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
Conor McGregor is warned that the UFC lightweight division is 'passing him by'
McGregor - who recently fired verbal shots at rival Dustin Poirier - has not stepped foot in the octagon since the horrific injury sustained against Poirier last summer.
TMZ.com
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Anthony Joshua set to name Errol Spence Jr and Charlo twins’ trainer Derrick James as new boxing coach
ANTHONY JOSHUA is set to name American Derrick James as his new boxing trainer. The ex-heavyweight champion once again went on the scout for a fresh coaching team following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. And after time spent in California and Texas before Christmas, SunSport understands AJ has chosen trainer of...
Popculture
'Rhythm of the Night' Singer El DeBarge Arrested
Singer El DeBarge, a member of the family band DeBarge, was arrested in California after an encounter with police officers early Sunday morning. DeBarge, 61, was allegedly in possession of an illegal weapon and suspected narcotics and was without a valid driver's license. The Grammy nominee sang lead vocals on "Rhythm of the Night," "Time Will Reveal" and many other '80s hits.
thebrag.com
Brittany Hockley accidentally reveals her secret, famous boyfriend
The Challenge star Brittany Hockley appears to have accidentally revealed her new secret boyfriend after he was spotted in the background of her Instagram story. Brittany – who recently filled in for Jackie O on the Kyle and Jackie O show – has gone to great extents to conceal the identity of her new man. However, on the radio show, she said she was “in the early days” of seeing someone who “wasn’t Australian”. Brittany told her co-host that she met the man on the dating app Raya, and suggested that he was in the public eye.
Watch Andrew McCarthy’s First Attempt at TikTok with Daughter
The actor and his 17-year-old daughter are vying to break the internet.
Popculture
Vassilis Topalos Dead at 16: Boxer's Death Under Investigation
Vassilis Topalos, a 16-year-old Greek boxer, died this week after suffering injuries during sparring matches back in December, according to Euro Weekly News. The injuries happened on Dec. 16 at a gym in Kallithea, a district of Athens. Following Topalos' death, the Hellenic Boxing Federation announced that a boxing tournament would be formed under his name.
Dana White's Lack of Punishment After Slapping Wife Is a Mistake
What will happen when a UFC fighter makes the same error in judgement?
Popculture
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Engaged to Netflix Star
Chad Ochocinco Johnson is getting married. The former NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado of the reality series Selling Tampa, recently told PEOPLE that they are officially an engaged couple. Johnson proposed to Rosado in front of family and friends in Miami on Saturday night, presenting her with a seven-and-a-half-carat engagement ring.
The Ring Magazine
American heavyweight Stephan Shaw finally gets ‘big shot’ against Efe Ajagba
“Big Shot” Stephan Shaw has been waiting for this big shot for his entire career. While much of his nine-plus years as a pro have been spent toiling away on obscure club shows and buried deep on undercards, the 30-year-old from St. Louis now has the opportunity to interject himself into the heavyweight contention picture this Saturday when he faces Efe Ajagba in a ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y.
Gerrie Coetzee dead aged 67 – Former world heavyweight champion who clashed with Frank Bruno dies after illness
BOXING champion Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67. The former world heavyweight champion clashed with the likes of Frank Bruno. He also was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship, holding the title from 1983 to 1984. He competed from 1974 to 1986...
